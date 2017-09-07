Harrison Ford Says He Didn’t Replace Bruce Willis In The Expendables 3

When Harrison Ford was hired after Bruce Willis dropped out of The Expendables 3, the perception was that Ford was replacing Willis. Especially considering that Sylvester Stallone announced Ford's casting by tweeting, "WILLIS OUT… HARRISON FORD IN !!!! GREAT NEWS !!!!! Been waiting years for this!!!!" However, in an appearance on the Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Ford set the record straight. "You can't replace Bruce Willis. You can't replace Bruce Willis [pointing at Leno]. No, you can't replace Bruce Willis," said Ford. "I didn't replace Bruce Willis. I play another character." Ford added, "Bruce Willis said he didn't want to do it. That's his business not mine. And they asked me if I wanted to be in the movie. And they told me…they gave me a reason that I should be. [Jay Leno makes money sign with his fingers.] That's a good enough reason."