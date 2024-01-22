Harry Potter 8-Film Collection Blu-ray Box Set Is Cheaper Than Ever

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Harry Potter 8-Film Collection Blu-ray box set has been around for ages, and Amazon has put it on sale for just about every Prime Day and Black Friday event since its release. However, after all this time, today is the day that you can grab a copy at its lowest price ever.

For a limited time, the complete Harry Potter movie box set is available here on Amazon and here at Walmart for only $21.95, which is 39% off the list price. It's pretty hard to beat a deal that offers each film for under $3 along with loads of special features.

In other Harry Potter merch news, some cuddly new Wizarding World additions have arrived in the Squishmallows lineup. The collection includes 10-inch Squishmallow plush of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger in their Hogwarts uniforms. Rounding out the list is Hedwig, who is the cutest of the bunch. Pre-orders for the new Harry Potter Squishmallows are live here on Amazon now with a release date set for January 25th / February 13th. Inside that link you'll also find previously released Harry Potter Squishmallows inspired by Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, and Ravenclaw Hogwarts houses.

Harry Potter TV Series Is Coming to Max

Last year, Warner Bros. Discovery announced that they are set to reboot the Harry Potter franchise for the Max streaming service. They describe the upcoming series as follows;

"The stories from each of Rowling's Harry Potter books will become a decade-long series produced with the same epic craft, love and care this global franchise is known for. The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail, much loved characters and dramatic locations that Harry Potter fans have loved for over 25 years. Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and beloved films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally."

"We are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to discover Hogwarts in a whole new way," said Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO, HBO & Max Content. "Harry Potter is a cultural phenomenon and it is clear there is such an enduring love and thirst for the Wizarding World. In partnership with Warner Bros. Television and J.K. Rowling, this new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years."

Added Rowling, "Max's commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me, and I'm looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long-form television series.