Harry Potter Elder Wand Handbags Now Come In Hogwarts House Colors

The popular line of exlusive Harry Potter handbags at BoxLunch comes in a wide assortment of colors, but you can now get them tailored to your Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, and Ravenclaw Hogwarts house of choice. Each faux leather bag measures roughly 12 1/2" W x 9" H x 5" D, and features an metal Deathly Hallows symbol and Elder Wand handle along with allover spell print on the interior, two separate compartments, drop and zip pockets, a magnetic button closure, and adjustable crossbody strap.

You can check out the full range of Harry Potter Elder Wand handbags right here at BoxLunch. Note that several of the color options are 30% to 40% off until the end of the day today. January 18th.

Harry Potter TV Series Is Coming to Max

Last year, Warner Bros. Discovery announced that they are set to reboot the Harry Potter franchise for the Max streaming service. They describe the upcoming series as follows;

"The stories from each of Rowling's Harry Potter books will become a decade-long series produced with the same epic craft, love and care this global franchise is known for. The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail, much loved characters and dramatic locations that Harry Potter fans have loved for over 25 years. Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and beloved films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally."

"We are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to discover Hogwarts in a whole new way," said Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO, HBO & Max Content. "Harry Potter is a cultural phenomenon and it is clear there is such an enduring love and thirst for the Wizarding World. In partnership with Warner Bros. Television and J.K. Rowling, this new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years."

Added Rowling, "Max's commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me, and I'm looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long-form television series."