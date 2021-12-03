Harry Potter Actor Daniel Radcliffe Admits He Has a Strange Relationship With Co-Star Robert Pattinson

For many, the highlight of the Harry Potter films is the rapport between its ensemble cast, many of whom became bonafide phenomenons amid or after their work in the films. Two of the most well-known fresh faces in that franchise are Daniel Radcliffe, who played the titular character, and Robert Pattinson, who played Cedric Diggory before starring in franchises such as Twilight and The Batman. During a recent appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, Radcliffe spoke about his dynamic with Pattinson since the Potter films have wrapped, arguing that they have a “very strange relationship.”

“Literally the first, I was in New York about to do Equus, and I was on the Westside Highway and I turned around and saw this billboard and I was like, ‘What, I know that guy!’” Radcliffe explained. “I hadn’t heard of the Twilight books at the time; I hadn’t been aware of that phenomenon. And so yeah, it’s odd. We have a very strange relationship now where we basically only communicate through journalists. We haven’t seen each other in ages. Because everyone assumes we’re kind of great mates, but I’ve met him, he’s a lovely guy when I worked with him.”

In the years since the Potter franchise first came to a close, Radcliffe has been candid about how hindsight has impacted his own relationship with the films — both positively and negatively.

“I do have a thing sometimes where I meet kids now and their parents will bring them up to me and they’ll be like ‘this is Harry Potter’ and the kids will be like ‘no it’s not’,” Radcliffe admitted in 2018. “It is very strange but also genuinely lovely when somebody comes up and says ‘you were a huge part of my childhood.’ For me, The Simpsons was a massive thing and the idea that I could occupy a similar place in someone else’s life is so crazy and wonderful. I always say I’m incredibly lucky to have got famous with Harry Potter because it is a genuinely beloved thing.”

