Daniel Radcliffe Says Kids No Longer Recognize Him for ‘Harry Potter’

Daniel Radcliffe has come into his own in the years since Harry Potter ended. The accomplished actor has taken to the stage in all sorts of productions, but it seems like people are starting to forget where Radcliffe first came from.

Recently, the British star sat down for and interview with MSNBC’s Morning Joe. It was there Radcliffe said kids no longer point him out for playing Harry Potter because they don’t recognize him. (via Telegraph UK)

“I do have a thing sometimes where I meet kids now and their parents will bring them up to me and they’ll be like ‘this is Harry Potter’ and the kids will be like ‘no it’s not’,” the actor admitted.

While lifelong fans of the films may be shocked by the fact, it makes sense Radcliffe would be harder to spot these days. After all, the actor got his big break with Harry Potter when he was a pre-teen. By the time Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallow — Part 2 came out in 2011, Radcliffe was in his early 20s.

As for now? Well, the star will celebrate his 30th birthday next July. It has been quite awhile since Radcliffe has stepped into Harry Potter’s shoes, and his looks have changed a lot in the last seven years. While younger fans could recognize a 20-year-old Radcliffe, the same cannot be said for him at 30 every time.

Even if younger fans have trouble recognizing the star in person, Radcliffe says he still loves it when fans approach him with stories about how Harry Potter influenced them.

“It is very strange but also genuinely lovely when somebody comes up and says ‘you were a huge part of my childhood’,” the actor said.

“For me The Simpsons was a massive thing and the idea that I could occupy a similar place in someone’s else life is so crazy and wonderful,” Radcliffe continued. “I always say I’m incredibly lucky to have got famous with Harry Potter because it is a genuinely beloved thing.”

As for whether or not Radcliffe would reprise his role as Harry Potter, the actor has said before that he would have to think on it. During a chat with Good Morning Britain, the star told the hosts he couldn’t commit to a what-if gig, but if the opportunity arose in the future, he would take it seriously.

“Oh, I don’t know. I’m not sure, that’s a long way off isn’t it? I mean, Harry’s gotten a bit older now. I really don’t know, I think that’s all highly theoretical talk. If it ever became more than theoretical, I would, of course, think about it.”

