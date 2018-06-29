‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ Announces West Coast Premiere

Tony Award-winning play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, a canonical sequel to author J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter saga, has set a fall 2019 West Coast premiere at San Francisco's Curran theater, Deadline reports.

Cursed Child's West Coast premiere marks its fourth production following shows in London, New York, and a planned 2019 engagement for Melbourne, Australia.

Ticketing information, casting, and details on performance dates will be announced in the coming months.

The play, produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender, and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions, marks a collaboration between the historical Curran and Ambassador Theatre Group.

"The beautiful and historic Curran in San Francisco is the perfect theatre for the next North American company of Cursed Child. We are delighted that ATG and [Curran owner] Carole Shorenstein Hays have worked their magic to provide the ideal West Coast home for the production," Friedman and Calendar said in a statement.

"The Bay Area is where cutting-edge culture meets cutting-edge technology, so this wonderful example of riveting storytelling and first-of-its-kind stage magic has found its ideal home in our great city," added Shorenstein Hays.

"My family and I are filled with joy thinking about all the audiences coming to San Francisco to experience Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – particularly first-time and young theatergoers, who have always been a core part of our mission."

Cursed Child is based on an original new story by Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, and details life in the Wizarding World 19 years after the Battle of Hogwarts, where Harry Potter and his friends defeated evil dark wizard Voldemort.

In the new tale, a middle-aged Harry Potter, now a father of three and an overworked employee of the Ministry of Magic, grapples with the past as his youngest son, Albus, struggles with the weight of a family legacy he never wanted.

The play became the most-awarded show of the season after its Broadway premiere at New York's Lyric Theatre, winning six Tony Awards, including Best Play, and five Drama Desk Awards.