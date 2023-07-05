Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone Movie Poster Funko Pop Includes 3 Figures

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

In addition to The Dark Knight Movie Poster Funko Pop that launched earlier today with figures of Batman and Joker, we're getting a Harry Potter Movie Poster Funko Pop that includes figures of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley. It's inspired by the film Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, which kicked off the movie franchise inspired by J.K. Rowling's books a whopping 22 years ago.

The three Harry Potter Pop figures are set against a backdrop of the movie poster, which is wrapped up in a hard case. It measures approximately 11-inches wide x 17-inches tall x 5 1/2-inches deep, so it makes for quite a display piece. If you would like to add it to your collection, you can reserve one here at Entertainment Earth for $59.99 with free US shipping using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout. You can also get one here on Amazon. While you're at it, make sure to check out the entire collection of Funko Pops that launched today.

In other Harry Potter news, HBO is developing a TV series based on the book series with new actors taking over the iconic role. Daniel Radcliffe recently spoke with ComiBook.com about the possibility of a cameo in the series, which is something that he doesn't think is likely – or necessary.

"My understanding is that they're trying to very much start fresh and I'm sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere," Radcliffe confirmed with ComicBook.com. "So I'm definitely not seeking it out in any way. But I do wish them, obviously, all the luck in the world and I'm very excited to have that torch passed. But I don't think it needs me to physically pass it."

What's the new Harry Potter series going to be about?

It's expected the series will run for at least a decade, simultaneously rebooting all things Harry Potter and telling the magical story to a new generation.

"The stories from each of Rowling's Harry Potter books will become a decade-long series produced with the same epic craft, love and care this global franchise is known for," Max's official synopsis for the series reads. "The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail, much loved characters, and dramatic locations that Harry Potter fans have loved for over 25 years. Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and beloved films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally."