The Dark Knight Movie Poster Funko Pop Is On Sale Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Christopher Nolan's 2008 film The Dark Knight starring Christian Bale and Heath Ledger continues to be the gold standard for superhero films, so it's surprising that it took Funko this long to add the film to their collection of Movie Poster Funko Pops. Better late than never!

It features a Funko Pop of Christian Bale's Batman and Heath Ledger's Joker set against the iconic movie poster in a hard shell case. You can pre-order it here at Entertainment Earth now (free US shipping on orders $59+ using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout). While this is the first Movie Poster Funko Pop based on a Batman film, there have been multiple Comic Cover releases. Details about those can be found below.

Funko's Comic Cover Pop figure series celebrates the greatest comic book issues of all-time, and the most recent Batman entry is Entertainment Earth exclusive that's based on the 1988 Batman #423 "You Shoulda Seen Him..." issue with the iconic cover art by Todd McFarlane.

Like previous releases in the Comic Cover Funko Pop lineup, the Batman #423 figure features a cover art-inspired Pop figure set against a backdrop of the cover itself. Not surprisingly, the girl that Batman is protecting has been left out of the design, but the signature McFarlane big cape flourish remains.

As noted the Batman #423 Comic Cover Funko Pop figure is an Entertainment Earth exclusive, and you can backorder it here. Note that the figure comes packaged in a hard protector case.