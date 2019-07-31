Harry Potter Fans Celebrate His 39th Birthday

Every year, fans of witchcraft and wizardry have two very important birthdays to celebrate on July 31st. The final day of the month is the birthday of Harry Potter creator and author J.K. Rowling, who was born in 1965. Given that the day is so personal to her, Rowling chose to give her titular hero the same birthday.

In Rowling’s beloved fictional world, Harry Potter was born on July 31, 1980, which makes him 39 years old this year. It’s pretty wild to think about the magical, school-saving child as being a nearly-40-year-old adult, but that’s just a testament to how long Harry Potter has had a major influence over so many of our lives.

Both Rowling and Harry Potter share the July 31st birthday, but it’s the character who gets most of the credit on social media. Fans all over the world have taken to Twitter on Wednesday to wish their favorite literary hero a Happy Birthday as he turns 39.

Here are just a few of them:

From Worst to Best

Started with the “Worst Birthday” chapter only to discover that it was the best thing to have ever happened! Blissful journey with each book competing and complementing its predecessor! Thank you and Happy Birthday JKR and Harry Potter!! #HarryPotter ⚡📚 #39years pic.twitter.com/qPYNZechlP — Yulia Kapoor ASTROLOGER (@KapoorYulia) July 31, 2019

Thanks, Harry

Without Harry Potter, I don’t think I’d ever have met most of my closest friends; the love for those stories transformed online communities for me, helped me see their capacity to be places of creation, collaboration and support. — rosianna✨ (@RosiannaRojas) July 31, 2019

Nerd Alert

It’s Harry Potter’s 39th birthday, and I just want to remind you all that he’s such a nerd that every time he put on his invisibility cloak he literally went to the LIBRARY. <3 — Manasi Subramaniam (@sorcerical) July 31, 2019

All Is Well

#HappyBirthdayHarryPotter the boy who lived, the boy who made everyone’s childhood dream-able, all is well Harry Potter. pic.twitter.com/z1BNh9KykL — MsMuffin (@Muffin11067299) July 31, 2019

Happee Birthday, ‘Arry

The Unforgettable Cake

26 Years ago today, this cake was delivered to Harry Potter by Hagrid..#HappyBirthdayHarryPotter pic.twitter.com/lsUCdPSJDG — Professor Snape (@_Snape_) July 31, 2019

It All Began Today

It all began today.

J.K Rowling was born.

Harry Potter was born.

Harry first knew he was a wizard.

This is where it all began.



31st July. pic.twitter.com/qQ885RQlE4 — harry potter stuff (@theHPfacts) July 31, 2019

Wait…WHAT