The ‘Harry Potter’ Black Friday Blu-ray Box Set Deal is Better Than Ever

Amazon has brought their Harry Potter Blu-ray box set deal back for Black Friday 2018, and this year they’ve kicked it up a notch.

Through the end of the day today (or while supplies last), the Harry Potter 8-film Collection in 4K Ultra HD is only $79.49 – an all-time low. If a 4K upgrade isn’t a priority, you can also get the 8-film Collection in 1080p Blu-ray for $27.49 – another all-time low. There’s also the 31-disc Harry Potter Hogwarts Collection on Blu-ray with a whopping 45 hours of special features. It can be had right here for $84.49. Yup – that’s another all-time low.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Finally, Fantastic Beasts fans can pick up the Amazon exclusive Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them Blu-ray set complete with Niffler figurine right here for $51.49. You guessed it – that’s another all-time low.

Head on over to Amazon to shop the entire Harry Potter / Fantastic Beasts Black Friday sale while it lasts.

On a related note, BoxLunch launched their exclusive Funko Movie Moments Pop figure depicting Harry Potter making his first journey onto Platform 9 3/4 in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone earlier this month, and just look at it!

Amazingly, they could still be ordered at the time of writing. Get one for yourself right here before they disappear.

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/gear and/or @NerdApproved on Twitter for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.