Harry Potter Book to Be Read by Daniel Radcliffe, Dakota Fanning, and More

Harry Potter at Home is entering its next phase, and it's bringing some familiar faces along for the ride. Harry Potter at Home will offer for free videos of celebrities from within the Wizarding World and elsewhere reading Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (in the United States; Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone elsewhere) one chapter at a time. It starts today, with Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe, reading the first chapter of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone/Philosopher's Stone. Upcoming narrators for the following chapters include Stephen Fry, David Beckham, Dakota Fanning, Claudia Kim, Noma Dumezweni, and Eddie Redmayne. You can enjoy a preview in the above video.

The video of Radcliffe reading "The Boy Who Lived" is now online. You can also enjoy the audio alone with either the Spotify or Spotify Kids app. Eventually, all 17 chapters of J.K. Rowling's novel will be available, and Harry Potter at Home promises some "surprise cameos" along the way. If you do watch the video version of the reading, you'll also see some artwork inspired by the book. Fans can contribute their own art to the reading of future chapters beginning with Chapter Two.

This may be as close as Radcliffe ever comes to reprising his role as Harry Potter. In February he told Variety, "I don’t like say no to things, but it’s not something that I’m rushing to do. I feel like those films have moved on and they’re doing just fine without us. I’m happy to keep it that way. I like what my life is now. I’m not saying that I’ll never go back into any franchise, but I like the flexibility that I have with my career now. And I don’t want to get into a situation where I’m signed up for one series for years in advance."

Harry Potter At Home is described as "the Wizarding World’s way of bringing Hogwarts closer to you, as we all continue to stay at home and keep safe. For parents looking for new magical ways to entertain their children during this time, we launched the Harry Potter At Home hub full of quizzes, puzzles, fun videos and features, along with contributions from our friends, UK and US Harry Potter publishers, Bloomsbury and Scholastic, alongside assistance from Warner Bros., Audible and our many library partners. To learn more about everything Harry Potter At Home has to offer, our handy round-up should help!"

