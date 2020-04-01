Harry Potter At Home Website Launches Thanks to JK Rowling

These days, there are well over a billion people staying indoors to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. The ongoing pandemic has prompted so many to find new ways to entertain themselves from the safety of their homes, and that means a good few are picking up the Harry Potter novels for the first time. And to guide those newcomers into the franchise, author JK Rowling has launched a new website to give fans a special look into the massive Wizarding World.

Over on Twitter, Rowling confirmed the launch of the Harry Potter At Home site. “Parents, teachers and carers working to keep children amused and interested while we’re on lockdown might need a bit of magic, so I’m delighted to launch [this website],” the writer shared with her fans.

The website promises to bring the world of Hogwarts to you at home.

“Welcome to the Harry Potter At Home hub where you’ll find all the latest magical treats to keep you occupied – including special contributions from Bloomsbury and Scholastic, nifty magical craft videos (teach your friends how to draw a Niffler!), fun articles, quizzes, puzzles and plenty more for first-time readers, as well as those already familiar with the wizarding world. We’re casting a Banishing Charm on boredom,” the site reads.

The website includes an array of activities focused on Harry Potter from history to crafts and recipes. In fact, Harry Potter At Home was made to be multimodal given its partnerships with Audiblee, OverDrive, Pottermore, and many other. brands. This means fans of the franchise will find new treats on the site in the coming days, and. Newcomers will be able to experience the franchise like never before.

