Harry Potter Star Shares Throwback Photo to Cast as Kids

The Harry Potter franchise has become an irreplaceable part of the pop-culture lexicon, making household names out of its ensemble of stars along the way. With nearly a decade having passed since the debut of the final film, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Pt. 2, some of the series' stars are using it as an opportunity to go on a trip down memory lane. Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in the film series, recently took to Instagram to share an adorable throwback photo, which showcases himself, Hermione Granger actress Emma Watson, and Dean Thomas actor Alfred Enoch as kids. The photo has undeniably taken off on social media, with Felton's post earning over two million likes on Instagram alone.

Fenton has been candid about his experience of playing Draco Malfoy, arguing that he would be willing to return to the role -- or any role in the franchise -- at a latter point.

"Yeah, I'm endlessly proud and affectionate of young Draco, so any chance to reprise that role would be great," Felton said in 2019. "I think we should come back and do the opposite, Rupert [Grint] should play Draco, I’ll play Hermione, Dan can play Dobby, and Emma can be Hagrid, it’s the perfect re-casting! It’ll be an interesting spin [on it]. But, seriously, if there was another chance to be in another movie then I’m sure all of us would jump at the chance to be part of it."

“I don’t think Jo [Rowling] would want her films, her books rather and her films, to be remade anytime soon, but I’m sure in 20 years when they’ve got 4D, scratch-and-sniff cinemas, or whatever, then they’ll want to do it all over again." Felton said of a potential reboot in a 2019 interview. "My hope is that when they do it I’ll be old enough to play Lucius. Give it another 15 years and I’ll come back and play Lucius. I would do it in a heartbeat.”

