Harry Potter: Tom Felton Says It Would Be “Great” to Return as Draco Malfoy

The cast of the Harry Potter movies seem to have cherished their time together through the eight films spanning release dates from 2001 through 2011. While the movies saw the cast of young actors growing up on screen, they were ultimately aged up considerably in the closing moments of the saga. Looking back at the franchise and hearing rumors of new films being considered, the cast of the movies seem to be interested in the notion of coming back, whether or not Warner Bros. or J.K. Rowling decides to move forward with another installment. Tom Felton, for example, would jump at the opportunity to reprise the role of Draco Malfoy.

“Yeah, I’m endlessly proud and affectionate of young Draco, so any chance to reprise that role would be great,” Felton told Daily Mail. “I think we should come back and do the opposite, Rupert [Grint] should play Draco, I’ll play Hermione, Dan can play Dobby, and Emma can be Hagrid, it’s the perfect re-casting! It’ll be an interesting spin [on it]. But, seriously, if there was another chance to be in another movie then I’m sure all of us would jump at the chance to be part of it.”

Of course, the final moments of the eight-movie franchise concluded with Felton portraying Draco 19 years in the future in The Deathly Hallows Part 2. We’re closing in on such a real age for the actor and he has aged more gracefully than his character. “Wait now, hang on, it was 19 years later so I would have been nearly 40,” Felton said. “Well, actually, I would have been 36, so I’m only four years off that, crikey. They aged me up like a grandpa!”

Felton is not the only actor who seems prideful and protective over their role in the Harry Potter movies. Voldemort actor Ralph Fiennes recently expressed his thoughts over someone else ever playing Voldemort should a reboot ever come up and he wasn’t exactly a fan of the idea. “I will be very possessive about Voldemort though,” Fiennes said. “I don’t want anyone else playing Voldemort.”

Would you like to see the Harry Potter stories continue in the movies? As someone who recently watched the entire franchise for the first time nearly 10 years behind schedule, I’m all for it. Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram and on Twitter!