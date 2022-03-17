While director of the first two Harry Potter films Chris Columbus has expressed his interest in directing a film inspired by the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child play, not everyone from the franchise is excited to make such a return, with Daniel Radcliffe noting that he hasn’t been away from the series long enough to want to reprise his role. The actor didn’t rule out a return to the series indefinitely, though admitted that it might be a few more decades before he has any excitement about playing the character again. HBO Max is reportedly developing a TV series inspired by the franchise.

“This isn’t the answer that anybody’s going to want, but I think I was so able to go back and enjoy it because it’s not a part of my day-to-day life anymore,” Radcliffe shared with Entertainment Weekly when discussing his return for the HBO Max reunion special. “I’m getting to a point where I feel like I made it out of Potter okay and I’m really happy with where I am now, and to go back would be such a massive change to my life. I’m never going to say never, but the Star Wars guys had like 30, 40 years before they went back.”

He added, “For me, it’s only been 10. It’s not something I’m really interested in doing right now.”

The Cursed Child play takes place 20 years after the events of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, and features Harry, Hermione, and Ron once again dealing with supernatural forces. Columbus directed the first two films in the series, though stepped away from directorial duties, while staying involved in the series as a producer.

Columbus has noted that the way he could see himself getting involved in the franchise again would be to enlist Radcliffe, as well as Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, to reprise their iconic roles as adults.

“I flirted with the idea — not flirted, I think it would be just wonderful to do a version of the stage play, Cursed Child, with the original cast because J.J. Abrams did such a wonderful job on rebooting Star Wars with the original cast, that sense of nostalgia immediately, there’s something very emotional about that,” Columbus revealed to ComicBook.com in honor of the original film’s 20th anniversary. “And those kids, not such kids anymore, are about the right age to play those roles.”

