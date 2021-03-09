Harry Potter’s Tom Felton Recalls His Hilarious First Meeting With Alan Rickman

The Harry Potter film series might be one of the most prolific and successful of all time, with an entire generation of fans being inspired by the film adaptations. One of the strengths of the series was getting to see its ensemble cast grow and foster relationships across the eight films, both onscreen and offscreen. It definitely seems like there were a lot of unique dynamics that popped up between the series’ cast — something that Draco Malfoy actor Tom Felton recently shed a bit of light on in an amusing way. While taking over the official TikTok account for Peacock TV for a viewing of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Felton was asked what it was like to work alongside Alan Rickman, who played Severus Snape in the film franchise.

“Scary. He was the only actor I knew and [he was] terrifying in the most pleasant way, but very, very kind, wicked sense of humor,” Felton explained. “I met him when I was 12 so it took me a few years to have enough courage to say more than ‘Hi.’”

While Rickman might have had an intimidating aura during Felton’s initial meeting with him, those tied to the actor have hinted that he made an incredibly positive impact — particularly with the money he earned while working on the Potter franchise.

“He was always a great big softy. If there was one word I could use to really describe Al, it would be kind. He was so kind,” Kate Winslet wrote in a 2017 issue of Entertainment Weekly. “At Al’s memorial, Juliet Stevenson told the story of how whenever Al would go out to supper and anyone else would try and pay, he would somehow have phoned ahead or slipped his credit card ahead of the meal so no one even got a look at the check. He’d just say, ‘I’ve got two words for you: Harry Potter.’ And he became known for doing that.”

