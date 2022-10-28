Harry Potter Finally Returning to HBO Max

For the past couple of months, Warner Bros. Discovery's streaming service has been without one of the company's biggest franchises. All eight Harry Potter movies have been streaming exclusively on Peacock since August, missing from the HBO Max streaming lineup entirely. Fortunately, that is about to change in just a few days, as the Wizarding World is making its way back to HBO Max very soon.

HBO Max recently released the full lineup of movies and shows making their way to the streaming service over the course of November. The Harry Potter franchise appeared on the list, with all eight films set to return to the streamer on November 1st.

What's Coming to HBO Max in November?

The Harry Potter films are only a few of the many movies and shows coming to HBO Max next month. The biggest day for new additions next month is November 1st, and you can check out the full list of that day's arrivals below.

