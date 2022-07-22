HBO Max Is Losing the Harry Potter Movies in August

HBO Max has a lot of great stuff on the way in August, including the return of the Game of Thrones franchise in the form of prequel series House of the Dragon. Unfortunately, the service is also losing quite a few great titles, some of which belong to the same franchise. The Harry Potter films, which have been a mainstay of HBO Max's lineup, are set to exit the roster at the end of the month.

The August newsletter for HBO Max revealed that all eight films in the Harry Potter series are leaving on August 31st. So if you've got an HBO Max subscription and have been thinking about rewatching Harry Potter, now is the time to do it.

There will still be a place to watch the Harry Potter movies after they leave HBO Max. All eight films were added back to Peacock's streaming roster this month, so they'll still be easy to find. Given that Harry Potter is a Warner Bros. franchise, though, expect the movies to be back on HBO Max at some point in the future.

The Harry Potter films aren't the only titles set to leave HBO Max next month, sadly. Movies like The Dark Knight and Ocean's Eleven are on their way out, along with a horde of others. You can check out the full list of HBO Max August departures below.

August 2

300: Rise of an Empire, 2014

August 3

Aldnoah.Zero (Dubbed), 2014

Inuyasha, 2019

Mob Psycho 100 (Dubbed), 2019

Puella Magi Madoka Magica, 2012

The Promised Neverland (Dubbed), 2019

August 4

Top Gear, Season 26

August 6

Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys, 2021 (HBO)

August 12

For A Good Time, Call ..., 2012 (HBO) Extended Version

August 17

Top Gear, Season 27

August 26

Pure, 2020

August 27

Profugos, 2012 (HBO)

August 31

17 Again, 2009

2 Days in New York, 2012 (HBO)

42nd Street, 1933

A Cinderella Story, 2004

A Cinderella Story: If the Shoe Fits, 2016

A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song, 2011

A Mighty Wind, 2003 (HBO)

Admission, 2013 (HBO)

Adventureland, 2009 (HBO)

Airheads, 1994 (HBO)

Alan Partridge, 2014 (HBO)

Alex & Emma, 2003 (HBO)

Alex Cross, 2012

America's Sweethearts, 2001

Another Cinderella Story, 2008

Army of One, 2016 (HBO)

Batman Begins, 2005

Beetlejuice, 1988

Being Flynn, 2012 (HBO)

Best in Show, 2000 (HBO)

Beyond the Black Rainbow, 2011 (HBO)

Birth, 2004 (HBO)

Blade, 1998

Blade II, 2002

Blade: Trinity, 2004

Bolero, 1984 (HBO)

Broadcast News, 1987 (HBO)

Bronson, 2009 (HBO)

Caddyshack, 1980

Charlie's Angels, 2000

Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, 2003

City of God, 2003 (HBO)

Cloverfield, 2008 (HBO)

Cold Mountain, 2003

Danny Collins, 2015 (HBO)

Daphne & Velma, 2018

Deep Blue Sea, 1999

Defiance, 2008 (HBO)

Dennis the Menace, 1993

Dog Day Afternoon, 1975

Dolphin Tale, 2011

Dolphin Tale 2, 2014

Down a Dark Hall, 2018 (HBO)

Dracula Untold, 2014 (HBO)

Dumb & Dumber, 1994

El Cantante, 2007 (HBO)

Escobar: Paradise Lost, 2015 (HBO)

Fandango at the Wall, 2020 (HBO)

Fay Grim, 2007 (HBO)

Final Destination, 2000

Final Destination 2, 2003

Final Destination 3, 2006

Final Destination 5, 2011

Finding Neverland, 2004 (HBO)

Fool's Gold, 2008

For Colored Girls, 2010 (HBO)

For Your Consideration, 2006 (HBO)

Free Willy, 1993

Free Willy: Escape from Pirate's Cove, 2010

Friends With Kids, 2012 (HBO)

From Dusk Til Dawn, 1996

Fun Size, 2012 (HBO)

Gangster Squad, 2013 (HBO)

Get Carter, 1971

Getting Played, 2006 (HBO)

Gran Torino, 2008

Grumpy Old Men, 1993

Gun Shy, 2017 (HBO)

Hairspray, 1988

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, 2010

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, 2011

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, 2001

Harry Potter and The Sorcerer's Stone: Magical Movie Mode, 2001

Horrible Bosses, 2011

How to Deal, 2003 (HBO)

Huracan (AKA Hurricane), 2019 (HBO)

I Give it a Year, 2013 (HBO)

I Spy, 2002

Impostor, 2002 (HBO)

Julie, 1956

Just Married, 2003 (HBO)

Kajillionaire, 2020 (HBO)

King Kong, 2005 (HBO) Extended Version

Klute, 1971

Kong: Skull Island, 2017

La Musiquita Por Dentro, 2019 (HBO)

Lawnmower Man 2: Beyond Cyberspace, 1996 (HBO)

Lean on Me, 1989

Leap Year, 2010 (HBO)

Like Crazy, 2011 (HBO)

Los Cronocrimenes (AKA Timecrimes), 2008 (HBO)

Lost in Space, 1998

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, 1983

My Dog Skip, 2000

Mystic River, 2003

Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase, 2019

Nanny McPhee, 2006 (HBO)

National Lampoon's European Vacation, 1985

National Lampoon's Vacation, 1983

Not Easily Broken, 2009

Oblivion, 2013 (HBO)

Ocean's Eleven, 2001

Ocean's Thirteen, 2007

Ocean's Twelve, 2004

Page One, 2011 (HBO)

Pale Rider, 1985

Pariah, 2011 (HBO)

Paulie, 1998 (HBO)

Point Break, 1991

Prime, 2005 (HBO)

Project X, 2012

Quigley Down Under, 1990 (HBO)

Rabbit Hole, 2010 (HBO)

Red Dragon, 2002 (HBO)

Red Sonja, 1985

Ringo and His Golden Pistol, 1966

Romeo Must Die, 2000

Roots (Mini Series), 1977

Seeking a Friend for the End of the World, 2012 (HBO)

Serendipity, 2001

Sin Cielo, 2018 (HBO)

Son of Kong, 1933

Space Jam, 1996

Starship Troopers, 1997

Starship Troopers 2: Hero of the Federation, 2004

Super Fly, 1972

Taken 2, 2012 (HBO) Extended Version

Tales from The Darkside: The Movie, 1990 (HBO)

Tea for Two, 1950

The Amazing Panda Adventure, 1995

The Ant Bully, 2006

The Big Sleep, 1946

The Bridges of Madison County, 1995

The Brothers Grimm, 2005 (HBO)

The Dark Crystal, 1982

The Dark Knight, 2008

The East, 2013 (HBO)

The Extra Man, 2010 (HBO)

The Final Destination, 2009

The First Monday in May, 2016 (HBO)

The Fugitive, 1993

The Gay Divorcee, 1934

The Goodbye Girl, 1977

The Loft, 2015 (HBO)

The Man Who Would Be King, 1975

The Mask, 1994

The Outlaw Josey Wales, 1976

The Pelican Brief, 1993

The Raid 2, 2014

The Reader, 2008 (HBO)

The River Wild, 1994 (HBO)

The Town, 2010

This Must Be the Place, 2012

Tickled, 2016 (HBO)

Tom & Jerry: The Movie, 1993

Transformers, 2007 (HBO)

Transporter 2, 2005 (HBO)

Tweety's High-Flying Adventures, 2000

Two Weeks Notice, 2002

Underworld, 2003

Underworld: Awakening, 2012

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans, 2009

Undisputed, 2002 (HBO)

Unforgiven, 1992

Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning, 2012

Valentine's Day, 2010

Vanilla Sky, 2001 (HBO)

View From the Top, 2003 (HBO)

Wall Street, 1987 (HBO)

We Are Marshall, 2006

What Women Want, 2000 (HBO)

Young Man with a Horn, 1949

Are you disappointed to see these movies leaving HBO Max? Let us know in the comments!