Wands at the ready: witches and wizards are invited to turn off the lights at Nox, a new Halloween night event coming to Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter. On October 31st, the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardy will welcome visitors into the Great Hall for Nox: One Night Marked by Darkness. Named after Nox — the wand-extinguishing charm that counters the wand-lighting spell Lumos — Harry Potter fans will "spell-ebrate" Halloween and fend off Death Eaters during the one-night-only event. Wizarding World super-fans Adriana Redding and Jake Lovelady announced the experience during Friday's Back to Hogwarts 2023 – A Look Ahead showcase.



Nox: One Night Marked by Darkness will feature floating pumpkins decor, canapés, themed cocktails, and for the first time, a choice of pop-up bars and food stations where tour visitors can purchase a range of drinks and dishes throughout the Studio Tour backlot. But beware: Voldemort's Death Eaters are lurking around every corner, cloaked in darkness.

Tickets are available exclusively to members of the official Harry Potter Fan Club (signing up is free) and go on sale September 6th at WBStudioTour.Co.UK.

Previously announced limited-time engagements include the Dark Arts feature (September 15th—November 15th), Hogwarts After Dark (October 5th and 6th), and Hogwarts in the Snow (November 11th—January 14th). The Warner Bros. Studio Tour London welcomes muggles to explore sets, props, and costumes from the Harry Potter films — including Hogwarts' Great Hall, the Forbidden Forest, Platform 9 ¾, Diagon Alley, Gringotts Wizarding Bank, and Professor Sprout's Greenhouse — and go behind the scenes by learning how filmmakers and digital wizards brought to life the creatures and special and visual effects of the Wizarding World.

Dark Arts: Returning for the spooky season, Dark Arts will see the Great Hall ceiling decorated with over 100 floating

pumpkins as well as a Hallowe'en feast of lollipops and red apples dressed along the tables. Visitors are invited to follow the Dark Mark trail, try their wand combat moves against Death Eaters in a live duel as they storm the Studio Tour, all before walking down a darker Platform 9 ¾ and an eerier Diagon Alley.

Hogwarts After Dark: You are invited to a "siriusly" spooky Hallowe'en feast at the Studio Tour as Hogwarts After Dark returns for 2023. Trick or treat yourself to a bewitching two-course dinner amongst the popular interior sets of the Studio Tour including the Potions classroom and Dumbledore's office, followed by dessert on Platform 9 ¾. The lights will be dimmed and the music more foreboding as the Studio Tour will be patrolled by Death Eaters. Are you ready to delve into the darkness of the Wizarding World?

Hogwarts in the Snow: 2023 will conclude with the return of the Studio Tour's beloved Hogwarts in the Snow feature. Starting at the Great Hall, bedecked in the gold decorations from Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, all the way through to Hogwarts castle model, fan-favorite sets throughout the Studio Tour will be displayed in their festive finery. Learn the secrets behind ice that never melts and fire that doesn't burn and see a blanket of filmmaking snow covering the Forbidden Forest, Diagon Alley and the magnificent Hogwarts castle model.

Visit the Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter website for tickets.