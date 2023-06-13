Harry Potter Star Says Series "Wasn't Important" to Them

For many of the stars of the Harry Potter films, the franchise was career — and life — changing. The franchise is, after all, one of the most successful and popular franchises of all time and continues to be meaningful for fans many years after the last film's release. But for Miriam Margolyes, Harry Potter just doesn't mean quite that much to her. Margolyes, who played Professor Sprout in two of the films, recently told Vogue UK (via Variety) that the franchise simply doesn't mean as much to her as it does to others.

"For me, Harry Potter wasn't important," Margolyes said. "I was very glad I got the part and I enjoyed being in it and meeting all the people, but it's not Charles Dickens."

She did explain that while the role "doesn't mean as much to [her]" as it does younger generations of fans, she is grateful for the continued love from fans.

"People come up to me and say, 'I just love you,' and want to hug me," she said. "And that is dazzling."

A New Harry Potter Series is Coming to Max

And another new generation of fans will come to know and presumably love the Harry Potter franchise as well. Earlier this year it was announced that a new, original scripted television series based on J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter is headed to Max. Rowling is attached to the untitled series which will see each of the books in the series brought to life in a decade-long series.

"We are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to discover Hogwarts in a whole new way," said Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO & Max Content. "Harry Potter is a cultural phenomenon and it is clear there is such an enduring love and thirst for the Wizarding World. In partnership with Warner Bros. Television and J.K. Rowling, this new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years."

What Will the Harry Potter Series be About?

Warner Bros. Discovery's Max describes the series: "The stories from each of Rowling's Harry Potter books will become a decade-long series produced with the same epic craft, love and care this global franchise is known for. The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail, much loved characters, and dramatic locations that Harry Potter fans have loved for over 25 years. Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and beloved films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally."

Warner Bros. Television, behind Game of Thrones, Westworld, and The Last of Us, is producing with Bronte Film and TV. Rowling serves as executive producer along with her agent, Fantastic Beasts executive producer Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts, executive producer of C.B. Strike, BBC One's adaptation of the Rowling-authored Cormoran Strike series. David Heyman, who produced all eight original Harry Potter films, is in talks to executive produce the series.