Harry Potter TV Series Ordered at Max

Max, the streaming service formerly known as HBO Max, has ordered an original scripted television series based on J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter. This will mark the first Harry Potter series, after the franchise released a successful film series and video games. The announcement came during the presentation where Warner Bros. Discovery unveiled Max. J.K. Rowlings is also attached to the untitled Harry Potter series as an executive producer. Warner Bros. Discovery states "each of Rowling's Harry Potter books will become a decade-long series," which seems like a hefty investment at first glance, though the company is surely banking on it becoming a success along the likes of Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon, and The Last of Us.

"We are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to discover Hogwarts in a whole new way," said Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO & Max Content. "Harry Potter is a cultural phenomenon and it is clear there is such an enduring love and thirst for the Wizarding World. In partnership with Warner Bros. Television and J.K. Rowling, this new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years."

"Max's commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me, and I'm looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long form television series," said J.K. Rowling.

What Will Max's Harry Potter Series Be About?

From the Warner Bros. Discovery press release, "The stories from each of Rowling's Harry Potter books will become a decade-long series produced with the same epic craft, love and care this global franchise is known for. The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail, much loved characters and dramatic locations that Harry Potter fans have loved for over twenty-five years. Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and beloved films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally."

Max Combines HBO Max and Discovery+ Content

After prolonged preempted discussion, the merger of HBO Max and discovery+ is here and its name is Max. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav made the announcement during a press event on Wednesday. The event also confirmed that the new service will launch on May 23rd. The Max streaming service is intended to be a streaming service with a wide library capable of offering something to anyone looking for something to watch. It'll also be the home of Warner Bros. intellectual property including the DC Universe. HBO, which has been removed from the streaming service's name, will go back to being the brand of Warner Bros.' premium television offering.

"Max is the one to watch," Zaslav said at the event. He took a moment to make note of Warner Bros. Studios turning 100 years old in 2023. According to a previous report, Max will debut with the same pricing that HBO Max already has. That includes the $10 ad-supported tier. Max is expected to cost $16 for no ads. A third tier costs $20 and offers better video quality and other additional features.

"We're excited about the fact that we're going to take all of the Discovery content and put it together with the HBO Max content in a much better platform," Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said in the company's most recent quarterly earnings call. "But the key to this company is, as a storytelling company, we have this diversity....We have the ability to pick from all of these different baskets to build really what may be most important for us, which is a successful and profitable streaming business. That HBO Max, whatever we call it on the launch, is a product that we take around the world and that has a real impact on how people consume content. We believe in it because we believe we have the best menu of content, the best portfolio, the best quality. And we're curating now in a way that's having an impact on America."

He added, "And so I think that is key to us in terms of building the long-term strength. But the other key is that we have the largest TV and motion picture library and we're the biggest producer of quality content in the world. And so selling that to drive free cash flow and to nourish the overall segment, so that we, as a media segment, can be successful is important."