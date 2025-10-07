Harry Potter Returning to Theaters for Milestone Anniversary (but Will It Hurt the TV Show?)

In 2001, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone premiered in theaters, kicking off a generation-defining film series that lasted a decade. With the year 2026 right around the corner, it means Sorcerer’s Stone is on the cusp of celebrating a significant milestone. In the entertainment industry, nostalgia can be a powerful marketing tool, and studios will frequently commemorate important anniversaries of some of their most notable titles (see: all of the “Jaws at 50″ events this year). Unsurprisingly, Warner Bros. has big plans in store for Harry Potter next year as Sorcerer’s Stone turns 25. But it’s worth wondering if this will come as a detriment to the franchise’s next big upcoming project.

According to Variety, there will be a “year-long celebration across all divisions” of WB to mark the 25th anniversary of the Sorcerer’s Stone film adaptation. Perhaps most notably, this will include re-releasing the movie in theaters. An exact date for that has not been set yet. “This anniversary not only celebrates the legacy of the original film but also introduces the magic to a new generation,” WB said in a statement.

Will the Movie Re-Release Hurt HBO’s Harry Potter TV Show?

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Some might find WB’s decision to put together a year-round celebration of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone interesting. On one hand, it makes sense to commemorate such a landmark movie; the Harry Potter films are still staples of the zeitgeist to this day, remaining popular years after the series wrapped up. However, the first season of HBO Max’s Harry Potter remake is currently in production. A release date hasn’t been set yet, but the show is expected to launch in 2027, which will be shortly after the 25th anniversary festivities have concluded. Depending on when Sorcerer’s Stone plays in theaters, there might not be much of a gap between the film’s re-release and the debut of the show’s first episode.

Because Warner Bros. has so much invested in the HBO Max project, it feels curious to have the Sorcerer’s Stone 25th anniversary celebration serve as a new generation’s introduction to the Harry Potter franchise. Right now, there are a lot of people wondering what exactly the point of the TV show is and who its target audience is. Theoretically, the series can be a gateway for today’s youngsters to become enamored with the Wizarding World, but going all out on a celebration focused on the movies will potentially give the TV series an even greater uphill climb.

The most common critique of the Harry Potter TV show is that it closely resembles the distinct visuals of the movies. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone director Christopher Columbus criticized the show’s costume design, and recent set photos of the Hogwarts Express could easily be mistaken for behind-the-scenes images of the film. Reminding people of why they love the Harry Potter movies so soon before the TV series arrives feels counterintuitive. All that will do is invite more comparisons to the films, and extra scenes featuring Vernon Dursley and a wizard may not be enough to convince fans the series is worthwhile. If a new generation is introduced the story through the first movie, even that crowd may wonder why there’s a TV show too.

A main selling point of the HBO Max series is that it can be a more faithful adaptation of the original Harry Potter novels, taking advantage of the TV medium to get into greater detail regarding story threads and character arcs. The issue here is that while the films incorporated changes (as is the case with any adaptation), they continue to be beloved for a reason. The movies didn’t completely stray from the source material the way something like the original Running Man film did. The Arnold Schwarzenegger vehicle deviated significantly from Stephen King’s novel, making Edgar Wright’s upcoming adaptation an intriguing prospect. The Harry Potter movies weren’t exact one-to-one translations of the text, but they were faithful enough and gave fans a satisfying on-screen version of the saga. It remains to be seen if the TV show can pull off something similar.

