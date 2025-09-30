HBO’s Harry Potter Hogwarts Express Photos Highlight Biggest Problem With TV Remake

Nearly 15 years after the Harry Potter film series wrapped up, a new adaptation of the iconic saga is in the works. This time, the tale is being brought to the small screen via a TV series being made for HBO Max. The plan is for each season to adapt one of the novels, giving the creative team breathing room to craft a more comprehensive adaptation, incorporating elements from the books that had to be cut from the films. As exciting as that proposition is, some can’t shake the feeling that the TV show will never be able to escape the shadow of the movies, which remain staples of the pop culture zeitgeist to this day. The latest set photos from HBO’s Harry Potter are unlikely to quell any of those concerns.

On X, the Wizarding World Direct account shared photos and a brief video of the show’s version of the Hogwarts Express. Fans would be forgiven if they thought these images were behind-the-scenes looks at one of the movies, since HBO’s take on the classic train bears a very strong resemblance to its big-screen counterpart. Check out the posts in the space below:

The Hogwarts Express from the HARRY POTTER TV series has been spotted pic.twitter.com/JTPs642w12 — Wizarding World Direct (@WW_Direct) September 29, 2025

New video showing the Hogwarts Express from the HARRY POTTER TV series in detail 🚂 pic.twitter.com/9nGmRBAfHe — Wizarding World Direct (@WW_Direct) September 29, 2025

Can HBO’s Harry Potter Stand Apart From the Movies?

Now that the first season of HBO’s Harry Potter is in production, numerous set photos have circulated online, and people can’t help but point out the similarities to the films. This critique goes beyond the fan base; Chris Columbus, who directed the first two Harry Potter movies, recently criticized the TV show for using the same costume for Hagrid that he used in his films. “Part of me was like: ‘What’s the point?’” Columbus said, sharing that he thought things would be different for HBO’s adaptation. He would likely have similar thoughts about the “new” Hogwarts Express.

In fairness to the TV show, aesthetic details like costumes and the look of the Hogwarts Express were likely always going to be similar to the movies. After all, the series and the films adapt the same exact story, so there’s only so much the showrunners can do with respect to the visuals. Hagrid still needs to look like Hagrid. The Hogwarts Express still needs to look like the Hogwarts Express (and HBO’s iteration does look great). That said, fans might look at this and echo Columbus’ question of “what’s the point?” This isn’t like a new reboot of Batman or Spider-Man, where a filmmaker comes in and uses the source material as a jumping off point for a fresh new take. People are going to see these Harry Potter images and have a feeling of “been there, done that,” raising the question of why the series is being made.

Anchored by a rich mythology and an expansive in-universe history, the Wizarding World could be a sandbox for various stories. Granted, spinoffs were previously attempted with the Fantastic Beasts film series, which prematurely ended due to mixed reception. However, just because that failed doesn’t mean every spinoff is destined to suffer the same fate. It arguably feels short-sighted to remake the same story that’s already been memorably adapted as opposed to using the IP as a springboard for an original story fans are unfamiliar with. It’s understandable why HBO and Warner Bros. are so interested in keeping the Harry Potter franchise alive, but there are other ways to go about it than to just retread familiar territory.

The Harry Potter TV show isn’t doomed to fail, though. It has its work cut out for itself to be sure, but there’s still a path where it can emerge as a worthwhile adaptation. There isn’t much the creative team can do about the aesthetic similarities without deviating drastically from the source material, so the TV series is going to have to stand out narratively. The biggest advantage of its medium is there’s more real estate to work with. The novels don’t have to be condensed to fit a standard cinematic run time. Other set photos have confirmed the show is going to cover a key sequence involving Vernon Dursley that the movies skipped, illustrating how HBO’s remake will be a more faithful adaptation. If it takes full advantage of the TV format, the characters, plot threads, and world could be more fleshed out, painting a more compelling picture.

