Harry Potter Star Emma Watson Breaks Silence on HBO’s Reunion Special

Harry Potter brought its first movie to life 20 years ago to the day, and the franchise is still iconic even after all this time. The Chosen One continues to rope in new fans by the day, and his friends Ron and Hermione have their own following. Despite recent controversy about the story’s author, the Harry Potter fandom is thriving, and Emma Watson is breaking her silence on the movies’ anniversary and upcoming reunion.

The piece went live over on Instagram as Watson posted an emotional message to fans. Along with some throwback photos, Watson writes about the pride she feels looking back at her work on Harry Potter, and she is eager to see what HBO Max will do with its recently announced reunion.

“Harry Potter was my home, my family, my world and Hermione (still is) my favorite fictional character of all time. I think a journalist once said it was irritating how many times during an interview I mentioned how lucky I was and started counting… BUT I DAMN WELL KNEW!!! And still know,” Watson writes.

“Thank you to the fans that have continued to show their support well after the last chapter closed. The magic of the world wouldn’t exist without you. Thank you for fighting to make it such an inclusive and loving place.”

Watson went on to tease the reunion special that HBBO Max is streaming on New Year’s Day. The actress hopes fans enjoy the event, writing, “Lots to look forward to.” And indeed, the Harry Potter star is right.

After all, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will bring Watson together with co-leads Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter) and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley). The trio will be joined by director Chris Columbus and other surprise cast members for a retrospective special dedicated to all things witchcraft and wizardry.

“It has been an incredible journey since the debut of the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone film, and witnessing how it has evolved into this remarkable interconnected universe has been magical to say the least,” Tom Ascheim, president of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics, said in a new statement.

“This retrospective is a tribute to everyone whose lives were touched by this cultural phenomenon – from the talented cast and crew who poured their heart and soul into this extraordinary film franchise to the passionate fans who continue to keep the Wizarding World spirit alive 20 years later.”

Are you hyped about this long-awaited reunion? Will you be binging the movies ahead of the special?