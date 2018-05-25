Bandai Conjures Up 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone' S.H. Figuarts Figures

In a surprising move, Bandai Tamashii Nations has added Harry Potter to their stable of licenses for the S.H. Figuarts line, and the first fruits of that partnership are these Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley figures from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's / Philosopher's Stone. The S.H. Figuarts lineup is known for high-end Marvel, DC, Star Wars, and anime figures, but despite its popularity, Harry Potter seems like a new direction for SHF.

The move certainly makes sense - just think of the potential here! They're starting at the beginning with Sorcerer's Stone figures, but it's highly likely that Bandai's plan is to expand the lineup to include older versions of the characters from other Harry Potter films. Plus, there are loads of additional characters to explore (I think it's safe to say that we're all anxiously awaiting a Snape figure).

That having been said, If you want to get in on this first wave, pre-order links and official descriptions for the Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley figures can be found below. As you will see, the figures look spot on and they come loaded with features and accessories.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone Harry Potter SH Figuarts Action Figure: $64.99

Harry Potter joins the SH Figuarts series as an accurately sculpted, digitally colored, and highly posable action figure -- even the neck can be posed! Harry comes with a wealth of accessories, including his wand, his owl Hedwig, and his Nimbus 2000 Racing Broom, letting you re-create your favorite scenes from the films. Hedwing comes with optional parts that can be swapped in for an open-wing pose, and Harry has optional legs that can be swapped in to let him ride his broom. The Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone Harry Potter SH Figuarts Action Figure includes 2x optional facial expression parts, 3x optional pairs of hands, his magic wand, a textbook, a robe, the Nimbus 2000, and Hedwig with optional open wings. Measures about 4 7/10-inches tall.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone Hermione Granger SH Figuarts Action Figure: $64.99

Harry Potter's friend Hermione Granger joins the SH Figuarts series! This accurately sculpted, digitally colored, and highly posable action figure comes with a magic wand, a textbook, a purse, and the Sorcerer's Stone. The Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone Hermione Granger SH Figuarts Action Figure also includes optional facial expression part, three pairs of optional hands and a feather accessory. Measures about 4 7/10-inches tall.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone Ron Weasley SH Figuarts Action Figure: $64.99

Harry Potter's friend Ron Weasley joins the SH Figuarts series! This accurately sculpted, digitally colored, and highly posable action figure includes Ron's rat Scabbers and a magic broomstick. The Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone Ron Weasley SH Figuarts Action Figure also includes an optional facial expression part, three pairs of optional hands, a textbook, and a robe. Measures about 4 7/10-inches tall.

You can shop the entire Harry Potter S.H. Figuarts lineup right here. Shipping is slated for November, December, and January for the Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione figures respectively.

