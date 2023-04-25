Harry Potter Star Daniel Radcliffe Welcomes First Child With Erin Darke

Daniel Radcliffe (33) has welcomed his first child with American actress Erin Drake (38), as was revealed when the former Harry Potter actor and Drake were spotted out on the streets of NYC, walking the newborn child in a stroller. A spokesperson for the couple has since confirmed that Drake indeed gave birth recently and that the couple is happy to welcome their new addition. Radcliffe and Drake have been a couple since 2012 when they met on the set of the biopic film, Kill Your Darlings.

The last few years have seen Radcliffe continuing to step beyond the shadow of his Harry Potter role, with a wild variety of films like Guns Akimbo, The Lost City, and (most recently) Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, where he portrayed Weird Al Yankovic himself. He also returned for the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts reunion special in 2022, reuniting with co-stars Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) and Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) for a look back over the acclaimed film series. He's also branched into TV, with appearances in hit shows like Rick and Morty and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, a long-running comedy anthology series (Miracle Workers) as well as numerous stage performances.

Radcliffe has made it clear that he is done with Harry Potter – but the same cannot be said for Warner Bros. and J.K. Rowling. It was recently announced that a new Harry Potter TV series is in the works for Max, the latest version of HBO and Discovery Channel's hybrid streaming service.

"We are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to discover Hogwarts in a whole new way," said Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO & Max Content. "Harry Potter is a cultural phenomenon and it is clear there is such an enduring love and thirst for the Wizarding World. In partnership with Warner Bros. Television and J.K. Rowling, this new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years."

As the statement from the head of HBO and Max content confirms, J.K. Rowling will be involved with the new Harry Potter TV series, which will explore each of her books as a season of TV. In a statement, Rowling said that:

"Max's commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me, and I'm looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long-form television series."