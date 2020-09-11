Harry Styles Cast In Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling

✖

Olivia Wilde's upcoming film Don't Worry, Darling just got a new lead in Harry Styles, who will replace the departing Shia LaBeouf. LaBeouf had to leave due to a scheduling conflict, and now Styles will step in to play the part, which will be his second acting project after his film debut in Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk. Styles is joining a cast that also includes Florence Pugh and Chris Pine, and Wilde will not only direct but will also have a small role in the film. Styles impressed a lot of people with his performance in Dunkirk, and he also impressed Wilde and Pugh during their initial meeting according to sources close to the project, and after that, they quickly brought him onto the project.

Don't Worry, Darling revolves around an isolated utopian community in the 1950s, though we don't know much else about the overall plot or the characters we'll meet along the way. The project was at the center of a bidding war thanks to the well-received Booksmart, which was Wilde's directorial debut. Wilde has since been linked to an untitled Marvel project, and the rumors suggest it is none other than Spider-Woman, which would make this Marvel nerd incredibly happy.

As for Don't Worry, Darling, the screenplay was written by Katie Silberman, which was based on the spec script by Shane and Carey Van Dyke. The film will be executive produced by Shane and Carey as well as Catherine Hardwicke. Wilde and Silberman will be producing alongside Roy Lee and Miri Yoon of Vertigo Entertainment and New Line's Daria Cercek and Celia Khong.

Don't Worry, Darling doesn't have a release date yet, and neither does Wilde's upcoming Marvel film, though Wilde has teased it is Spider related with that Spider symbol Instagram post. According to the initial report, Wilde thought about passing on the project but then decided to jump in since she could launch her own women-focused superhero franchise with it. Wilde and Silberman wrote the script for the unnamed project, and Amy Pascal will produce.

If it is Spider-Woman, Wilde is a perfect fit for the character, as the wit, charm, and humor Wilde displayed in Booksmart is a huge part of why fans love the character of Jessica Drew. There's also plenty of backstory and history to mine, what with the experiments her father put her through, her interactions with SHIELD, time with the Avengers, and then becoming a single superhero mother, just to name a few. For now, we'll just have to wait and see.

