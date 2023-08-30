Hasbro Celebrates The Infinity Saga With 8 New Marvel Legends Figures

If you're a Marvel fan that hasn't been fully invested in the MCU since Avengers: Endgame, the latest Marvel Legends drop is for you. Hasbro is going back to the classics with new Marvel Legends figures of Black Widow, Bruce Banner, Captain America, War Machine, Spider-Man, Thor and Iron Man (Mark II and Mark 46). These updated versions of previously released figures are inspired by the original Iron Man film, Captain America: Civil War, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Thor: The Dark World, and Avengers: Infinity War.

Details about each new figure can be found below followed by a gallery of images. Take a close look. Despite being the umpteenth refresh of these characters, Hasbro did manage to make some solid updates. Pre-orders will go live starting tomorrow, August 31st at 10am PT / 1pm ET here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon. Direct links will be added after the launch.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES IRON MAN MARK II ($24.99): Includes figure, Repulsor Blast FX, a fully helmeted head, and alternate hands.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES IRON MAN MARK 46 ($24.99): Includes figure, Repulsor Blast FX, a Tony Stark head, and alternate hands.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL'S WAR MACHINE ($24.99) Includes figure and 6 entertainment-inspired accessories including a Gatling Cannon accessory.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES SPIDER-MAN ($24.99): Includes figure, alternate hands and an alternate Peter Parker head.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES CAPTAIN AMERICA ($24.99): Includes figure, shield, and an alternate head.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES BLACK WIDOW ($24.99): Includes figure, an alternate head, alternate hands, pistols, and effects pieces.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES THOR ($24.99): Includes figure, an alternate head, alternate hands, and his hammer, Mjolnir.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES BRUCE BANNER ($24.99): Includes figure and alternate hands.

What Is The Marvels About?

The next MCU film on the docket is The Marvels, which arrives in theaters on November 10th. Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels."

The Marvels will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, and Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan. New cast members include Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon, and Shamier Anderson. Produced by Marvel Studios, The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta with a script from DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.