Marvel Cinematic Universe Official Timeline Trailer Released

You don't need the Time Variance Authority to keep track of the official Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline. From the origin of Iron Man in 2008 to the assembling of the Avengers in 2012 and beyond, Marvel Studios: The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline is your official guide to the defining points in MCU history. Marvel Entertainment on Monday released the trailer for the definitive guide to the lore, timelines, and characters of the MCU, which answers the biggest questions: what happened, when, and where. Watch the trailer below and pre-order the book (out October 24th) here on Amazon.

"So much has happened in our films and series. That's why it's so exciting to have The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline," says Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin Feige. Notes Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios executive, production & development, the book is "the first time we're officially laying out the timeline."

Co-written by authors Anthony Breznican, Rebecca Theodore-Vachon, and Amy Ratcliffe, the 344-page book deconstructs "every moment" from the 15-year history of the MCU, from 2008's Iron Man through the upcoming season 2 of Disney+'s Loki.

"Every bit of history that's mentioned is taken out of the films, out of the TV shows, and laid out end-to-end," says Breznican. Adds Theodore-Vachon, "There's a lot of story in the MCU. It's very complex, very interconnected. We covered so many storylines, so many characters, so many different worlds. This book has everything."

Here's the official description from publisher DK and Penguin Random House:

Marvel Studios: The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline is available to own October 24th.