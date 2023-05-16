Everything to Know About Disney's Haunted Mansion Movie

Happy haunts materialize in Haunted Mansion — and there's always room for one more. 20 years after its first film adaptation that starred Eddie Murphy, Disney's reboot based on the classic theme park ride returns to where spirits dwell and grim grinning ghosts come out to socialize: the whimsical and spooky Haunted Mansion. This time around, director Justin Simien (Dear White People), writer Katie Dippold (2016's Ghostbusters), and producer Dan Lin (Disney's live-action Aladdin) are ringing the requiem bell, summoning an all-star ensemble cast that includes LaKeith Stanfield, Rosario Dawson, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.

The official logline reads, "Haunted Mansion is about a woman and her son who enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters." Below, find out everything we know so far about Disney's Haunted Mansion.

Haunted Mansion Movie Cast



Haunted Mansion stars LaKeith Stanfield (Atlanta) as paranormal tour guide Ben; Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip) as the psychic Harriet; Owen Wilson (Marvel's Loki) as the priest Kent; Danny DeVito (Disney's Dumbo) as the historian Bruce; Rosario Dawson (Star Wars: Ahsoka) as Gabbie and Chase W. Dillon as her son, Travis; Jared Leto (Morbius) as The Hatbox Ghost; and Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once) as the ethereal Madame Leota. Winona Ryder (Stranger Things) and Dan Levy (Schitt's Creek) also appear in undisclosed roles.

Haunted Mansion Movie Release Date



Haunted Mansion welcomes foolish mortals on July 28th in theaters.

Watch the New Haunted Mansion Trailer



Haunted Mansion Movie Rating



Unlike 2003's PG-rated The Haunted Mansion that starred Eddie Murphy, the new Haunted Mansion is rated PG-13 for "some thematic elements and scary action."

Who Made The Haunted Mansion 2023 Movie?



Justin Simien, behind Dear White People and the satirical comedy horror movie Bad Hair, directed the film written by Katie Dippold (the Ghostbusters reboot, The Heat). Dan Lin, whose credits include Death Note, the live-action Aladdin, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and Disney's upcoming live-action Lilo & Stitch, is the producer alongside Jonathan Eirich (The Two Popes, Easter Sunday).

What Happened to Guillermo del Toro's Haunted Mansion Movie?



In 2010, Hellboy and Pan's Labyrinth filmmaker Guillermo del Toro announced he would co-write and produce The Haunted Mansion.

"We want a scary movie that's as scary as the ride. If you're 11 years old, you can go on the ride but it's still scary," Disney production head Sean Bailey said at the time. "Tonally, we're going to make a movie that is for families but is a fun and, at times, scary movie."

Del Toro described his Haunted Mansion as "a thrill ride for the whole family," but added "it's definitely going to be scary." Like the original theme park attraction overseen by Walt Disney — which is half silly and half scary — the filmmaker wanted to pay tribute to "that side of the legacy."

In 2015, Ryan Gosling (The Gray Man, Barbie) was in talks to star after D.V. DeVincentis (High Fidelity, Pam & Tommy) was brought on to rework the script. By 2016, Disney hired producer Brigham Taylor — whose credits include Disney's Tomorrowland, The Jungle Book, the live-action Lady and the Tramp, and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales — but ultimately, that version was scrapped.

Haunted Mansion moved forward in 2020 under Lin and Eirich's Rideback banner, without del Toro's involvement in the new version.

Disney's Haunted Mansion materializes in theaters July 28th.