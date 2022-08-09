HBO Max Rolls Out New Mobile App and Desktop Updates

HBO Max has been a hot topic of conversation over the last week, as Warner Bros. Discovery has been making several changes to the streaming service in order to make it fit with the new regime's plans. Planned projects, like Batgirl, have been cancelled during production, and quite a few underperforming titles have been removed from HBO Max entirely. Subscribers have become weary of HBO Max changes as of late, but Monday did bring some good news for the streamer.

A new press release from Warner Bros. Discovery revealed a new update that was just rolled out on HBO Max, bringing some much-needed changes to the mobile app and desktop experiences. These changes include a Shuffle button that now works on iPad and iPhone, as well as updates SharePlay support.

"We are delighted to introduce the revamped HBO Max mobile and desktop apps," said Kamyar Keshmiri, SVP, Product Design, Warner Bros. Discovery Streaming. "The changes give our users more of the features they care most about, along with improved navigation and a more immersive canvas for storytelling, helping them click play on their favorite content faster and with less friction."

Here's the full list of new HBO Max updates, according to the company's press release: