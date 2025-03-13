Pour yourself a glass of milk, because Babygirl has a date with streaming. The provocative erotic thriller from A24 (The Iron Claw and 2025 Oscar winner The Brutalist) and filmmaker Halina Reijn (Bodies Bodies Bodies) is coming to HBO and Max next month, joining A24’s library of movies available on the platform. About the age-gap romance between a CEO (A Family Affair‘s Nicole Kidman) and her young intern (Blitz‘s Harris Dickinson) — an affair as steamy as it is sadomasochistic — Babygirl begins streaming April 25.

Below, read on for everything else you need to know about how to watch Babygirl online, and how to watch for free.

You can stream Babygirl starting Friday, April 25 on Max. The film will then debut on HBO linear on Saturday, April 26, at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

Is Babygirl on Netflix?

A24’s Babygirl is exclusive to Max, which inked a streaming deal with the studio in 2023. That means that recent A24 releases like We Live in Time, The Brutalist, A Different Man, Queer (March 28), and Y2K (April 4) can only be found on Max.

Is there a free Max trial in 2025?

Max no longer offers free trials via its website, but Amazon Prime subscribers can sign up for a 7-day Max free trial via Prime Video Channels. (Once your free week ends, you’ll be charged $9.99/month unless canceled.)

Additionally, DoorDash customers with a DashPash Annual Plan can get free Max (with ads) at no extra cost.

How much does Max cost?

Max plans start at $9.99/mo for Max Basic with ads, $16.99/mo for Standard, or $20.99/mo for Premium Max (no ads). Also available at a discounted price is the Disney+, Hulu and Max bundle ($16.99/month), and on Prime Video, the Max + STARZ bundle ($20.99/mo) or the Max + Cinemax bundle ($21.99).

What is Babygirl about?

A high-powered CEO (Kidman) puts her career and family on the line when she begins a torrid affair with her much younger intern (Dickinson) in this bold, sensuous exploration of power and desire. Babygirl stars Nicole Kidman, Harris Dickinson, Sophie Wilde, and Antonio Banderas.

What is Babygirl rated?

Babygirl is rated R for strong sexual content, nudity, and language.

Where can I watch Babygirl online without a Max subscription?

You can purchase Babygirl digitally ($19.99) wherever digital movies are sold, including Apple TV+, Prime Video, and Fandango at Home (formerly Vudu).

