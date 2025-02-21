Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Max in March 2025

March is just around the corner, which means new movies, TV shows, and other specials are making their way to most major streaming services. Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max is certainly no exception. On Thursday, the streamer sent out its monthly newsletter, revealing all of the titles set to join its lineup throughout March, and there’s quite a lot to look forward to.

The biggest title on the entire March lineup is without a doubt The Righteous Gemstones. The hit HBO comedy is gearing up for its fourth and final season, which will premiere simultaneously on Max and HBO March 9th.

You can check out the full list of Max’s March 2025 additions below!

March 1st

A Lost Lady

A Woman’s Face

AEW Special Events, 2020A

AEW Special Events, 2021A

AEW Special Events, 2022A

AEW Special Events, 2023A

AEW Special Events, 2024A

Along the Great Divide

Arrow in the Dust

Assassin’s Creed

Away We Go

Big Eyes

Captain Horatio Hornblower

Carrie (1976)

Carrie (2013)

Child’s Play (1988)

Child’s Play (2019)

Executive Suite

Ghostbusters (1984)

Ghostbusters II

Goodbye, My Fancy

GoodFellas

Jeopardy (1953)

Ladies They Talk About

Maggie

Massacre River

Men in Black

Men in Black II

Men in Black III

My Reputation

Night Nurse

Paddy Chayefsky: Collector of Words

Stand By Me

Susan and God

The Babe Ruth Story

The Best Man Holiday

The Burning Hills

The Damned Don’t Cry

The Descendants

The Forger

The Mad Miss Manton

The Man with a Cloak

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

The Purchase Price

The Secret Bride

The Two Mrs. Carrolls

The Women

This Woman Is Dangerous

To Please a Lady

When Ladies Meet

White Chicks

White Chicks: Unrated

Why Him?

March 3rd

Celtics City (HBO Original)

The Nut Job

The Nut Job 2

Tournament of Champions, Season 6 (Food Network)

March 4th

Smallfoot

March 5th

Jay & Pamela, Season 1 (TLC)

Road Rage, Season 3 (ID)

March 6th

Dylan’s Playtime Adventures, Season 1A (Max Original)

Jellystone, Season 3B (Max Original)

March 7th

Heretic (A24)

When No One Sees Us (Cuando Nadie Nos Ve), Season 1 (Max Original)

March 9th

The Righteous Gemstones, Season 4 (HBO Original)

March 10th

Home Town Takeover, Season 3 (HGTV)

Naked and Afraid, Season 18 (Discovery)

Oh My God…Yes! A Series of Extremely Relatable Circumstances, Season 1 (Adult Swim)

YOLO: Rainbow Trinity, Season 3 (Adult Swim)

March 11th

Kobe: The Making of a Legend (CNN Original Series)

Spring Baking Championship, Season 11 (Food Network)

March 12th

Constables On Patrol, Season 1 (Discovery)

March 13th

Battle of Culiacán: Heirs of the Cartel (Culiacanazo: Herederos del Narco) (Max Original)

Expedition Bigfoot, Season 6 (Discovery)

Married to Real Estate, Season 4 (HGTV)

The Parenting (Max Original)

March 14th

Beau Is Afraid (A24)

March 15th

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2C (Cartoon Network)

Ready to Love, Season 10 (OWN)

March 17th

A Body in the Snow: The Trial of Karen Read, Season 1 (ID)

A Clean Sheet: The Return of Gabe Landeskog, Season 1 (TNT Sports)

TNT Sports Conversations, Season 1 (TNT Sports)

March 19th

House of Knives, Season 1 (Food Network)

March 21st

A Decent Man (Porządny Człowiek), Season 1 (HBO Original)

Sing Sing (A24)

March 22nd

Tiny Toons Looniversity, Season 2C (Cartoon Network)

March 23rd

Girl Meets Farm, Season 14 (Food Network)

March 24th

Signs of a Psychopath, Season 9 (ID)

March 25th

Lockerbie: The Bombing of Pan Am 103, Season 1 (CNN Original)

March 26th

Naked and Afraid: LatAm, Season 3 (discovery+)

March 27th

Help! My House is Haunted, Season 5 (Travel Channel)

Paul American, Season 1 (Max Original)

March 28th

Bargain Mansions, Season 6 (Magnolia Network)

Diners, Drive-Ins, Dives, Season 50 (Food Network)

Queer (A24)

Reformed (Le Sens Des Choses), Season 1 (Max Original)

March 29th

The Pioneer Woman, Season 38 (Food Network)

March 31st

Amityville: Where The Echo Lives

Camp Hell

Enter Nowhere