Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Max in March 2025

March is just around the corner, which means new movies, TV shows, and other specials are making their way to most major streaming services. Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max is certainly no exception. On Thursday, the streamer sent out its monthly newsletter, revealing all of the titles set to join its lineup throughout March, and there’s quite a lot to look forward to.
The biggest title on the entire March lineup is without a doubt The Righteous Gemstones. The hit HBO comedy is gearing up for its fourth and final season, which will premiere simultaneously on Max and HBO March 9th.
You can check out the full list of Max’s March 2025 additions below!
March 1st
A Lost Lady
A Woman’s Face
AEW Special Events, 2020A
AEW Special Events, 2021A
AEW Special Events, 2022A
AEW Special Events, 2023A
AEW Special Events, 2024A
Along the Great Divide
Arrow in the Dust
Assassin’s Creed
Away We Go
Big Eyes
Captain Horatio Hornblower
Carrie (1976)
Carrie (2013)
Child’s Play (1988)
Child’s Play (2019)
Executive Suite
Ghostbusters (1984)
Ghostbusters II
Goodbye, My Fancy
GoodFellas
Jeopardy (1953)
Ladies They Talk About
Maggie
Massacre River
Men in Black
Men in Black II
Men in Black III
My Reputation
Night Nurse
Paddy Chayefsky: Collector of Words
Stand By Me
Susan and God
The Babe Ruth Story
The Best Man Holiday
The Burning Hills
The Damned Don’t Cry
The Descendants
The Forger
The Mad Miss Manton
The Man with a Cloak
The Perks of Being a Wallflower
The Purchase Price
The Secret Bride
The Two Mrs. Carrolls
The Women
This Woman Is Dangerous
To Please a Lady
When Ladies Meet
White Chicks
White Chicks: Unrated
Why Him?
March 3rd
Celtics City (HBO Original)
The Nut Job
The Nut Job 2
Tournament of Champions, Season 6 (Food Network)
March 4th
Smallfoot
March 5th
Jay & Pamela, Season 1 (TLC)
Road Rage, Season 3 (ID)
March 6th
Dylan’s Playtime Adventures, Season 1A (Max Original)
Jellystone, Season 3B (Max Original)
March 7th
Heretic (A24)
When No One Sees Us (Cuando Nadie Nos Ve), Season 1 (Max Original)
March 9th
The Righteous Gemstones, Season 4 (HBO Original)
March 10th
Home Town Takeover, Season 3 (HGTV)
Naked and Afraid, Season 18 (Discovery)
Oh My God…Yes! A Series of Extremely Relatable Circumstances, Season 1 (Adult Swim)
YOLO: Rainbow Trinity, Season 3 (Adult Swim)
March 11th
Kobe: The Making of a Legend (CNN Original Series)
Spring Baking Championship, Season 11 (Food Network)
March 12th
Constables On Patrol, Season 1 (Discovery)
March 13th
Battle of Culiacán: Heirs of the Cartel (Culiacanazo: Herederos del Narco) (Max Original)
Expedition Bigfoot, Season 6 (Discovery)
Married to Real Estate, Season 4 (HGTV)
The Parenting (Max Original)
March 14th
Beau Is Afraid (A24)
March 15th
Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2C (Cartoon Network)
Ready to Love, Season 10 (OWN)
March 17th
A Body in the Snow: The Trial of Karen Read, Season 1 (ID)
A Clean Sheet: The Return of Gabe Landeskog, Season 1 (TNT Sports)
TNT Sports Conversations, Season 1 (TNT Sports)
March 19th
House of Knives, Season 1 (Food Network)
March 21st
A Decent Man (Porządny Człowiek), Season 1 (HBO Original)
Sing Sing (A24)
March 22nd
Tiny Toons Looniversity, Season 2C (Cartoon Network)
March 23rd
Girl Meets Farm, Season 14 (Food Network)
March 24th
Signs of a Psychopath, Season 9 (ID)
March 25th
Lockerbie: The Bombing of Pan Am 103, Season 1 (CNN Original)
March 26th
Naked and Afraid: LatAm, Season 3 (discovery+)
March 27th
Help! My House is Haunted, Season 5 (Travel Channel)
Paul American, Season 1 (Max Original)
March 28th
Bargain Mansions, Season 6 (Magnolia Network)
Diners, Drive-Ins, Dives, Season 50 (Food Network)
Queer (A24)
Reformed (Le Sens Des Choses), Season 1 (Max Original)
March 29th
The Pioneer Woman, Season 38 (Food Network)
March 31st
Amityville: Where The Echo Lives
Camp Hell
Enter Nowhere