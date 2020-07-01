Superman and a Ton of Other DC Movies Just Added to HBO Max
The first day of each month brings a slew of new streaming titles to just about every major streaming service out there, which means that Thursday morning brought a ton of new options for those that watch Netflix, HBO Max, and other services. In fact, July 1st is a super-sized day of additions for HBO Max, as it has added hundreds of movies to its roster all at once, including a horde of DC films that were previously missing from the roster. Some animated and some live-action, there is now even more DC content to stream on HBO Max than before.
All of the Tim Burton-era Batman films may have left HBO Max for the time being, but the service has just added the entire run of Christopher Reeve Superman movies, which is sure to excite plenty of DC fans out there. The service also added Zack Snyder's Watchmen adaptation, and a pretty substantial lineup of animated DC films. The new lineup includes Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay, Batman: Year One, and Justice League vs. Teen Titans.
You can take a look at all of the new movies just added to HBO Max below!
Absolute Power
The Adventures of Pinocchio
The Amazing Panda Adventure
American Graffiti
American History X
Angels in the Outfield
Angus
August Rush
The Bachelor
Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero
Batman and Harley Quinn
Batman vs. Two-Face
The Batman vs. Dracula
Batman: Assault on Arkham
Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders
Batman: Under the Red Hood
Batman: Year One
Beautiful Creatures
Beerfest
The Big Year (Extended Version)
Bishop's Wife ,The
Blade 2
Blade
Blade: Trinity
Blazing Saddles
Blood Work
Born to Be Wild
Boy Who Could Fly, The
Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason
Catch Me If You Can
Clara's Heart
The Conjuring
Cop Out
Creepshow
Death Becomes Her
The Departed
Dirty Dozen, The
Dirty Harry
Doc Hollywood
Dolphin Tale
Dumb & Dumber
Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd
Enemy of the State
The English Patient
The Enforcer
The Exorcist
Fantastic Four
Flags of Our Fathers
Flushed Away
Four Christmases
Fred Claus
Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home
Free Willy 3: The Rescue
Free Willy
Free Willy: Escape from Pirate's Cove
Freedom Fighters: The Ray
The Gauntlet
Get Smart
Good Girls Get High
Green Lantern: Emerald Knights
Green Lantern: First Flight
Green Pastures, The
Grumpier Old Men
Grumpy Old Men
Guy Named Joe, A
Halwa, 2019 APAV Short
Heartbreak Ridge
Horn Blows at Midnight, The
Horrible Bosses
In Secret
In Time
Inkheart
Innerspace
Insomnia
J. Edgar
Jack Frost
Jane Eyre
Jeepers Creepers 2
Jeepers Creepers
JLA Adventures: Trapped in Time
John Q
Journey to the Center of the Earth
Justice League vs. Teen Titans
Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths
Justice League: Doom
Justice League: Gods and Monsters
Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox
Justice League: The New Frontier
Justice League: Throne of Atlantis
Justice League: War
Kill Bill: Volume 1
Kill Bill: Volume 2
Kiss of the Dragon
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
The Last Emperor
Last Knights
Last Samurai, The
Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League vs. Bizarro League
Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash
Lego DC Super Hero Girls: Super-Villain High
Lego Justice League: Cosmic Clash
Lego Justice League: Gotham City Breakout
The Letter
Life Is Beautiful
Little Big League
Little Manhattan
Little Nicky
The Longest Yard
Loser Leaves Town
Love Don't Cost a Thing
Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior
Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome
Magnolia
Malibu's Most Wanted
Mars Attacks
Megamind
Message In A Bottle
Michael
Mickey Blue Eyes
Money Talks
Monkey Trouble
Moonwalk With Me, 2019 APAV Short
Mr. Nanny
Munich
Music and Lyrics
Nancy Drew
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
National Lampoon's European Vacation
National Lampoon's Loaded Weapon
National Lampoon's Vacation
Necessary Evil: The Super-Villains of DC Comics, (Documentary Premiere)
New Looney Tunes
Now and Then
Orphan
Osmosis Jones
Pee-wee's Big Adventure
The Polar Express
Pop Star
Power
The Resurrection Of Gavin Stone
Rich and Famous
Right Stuff, The
Rumor Has It
Saving Private Ryan
Sesame Street Presents Follow That Bird
Showgirls
Something to Talk About
Space Jam
Spies Like Us
Star Trek
Stay
Sudden Impact
Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay
Superman II
Superman III
Superman IV: The Quest for Peace
Superman Returns
Superman: Brainiac Attacks
Superman: The Movie
Superman: Unbound
Sweet November
Take the Lead
Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny
Tequila Sunrise
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Thirteen Ghosts
Tightrope
Tom & Jerry: The Movie
The Towering Inferno
Troy
True Crime
Twelve Monkeys
Unforgiven
Vegas Vacation
Watchmen (movie)
What's Your Number?
Women, The
Wyatt Earp
Yogi Bear (Movie)
Yours, Mine, and Ours
Zoetic, 2019 APAV Short
Which of these titles are you most looking forward to watching on HBO Max? Let us know in the comments!
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.