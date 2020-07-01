Superman and a Ton of Other DC Movies Just Added to HBO Max

✖

The first day of each month brings a slew of new streaming titles to just about every major streaming service out there, which means that Thursday morning brought a ton of new options for those that watch Netflix, HBO Max, and other services. In fact, July 1st is a super-sized day of additions for HBO Max, as it has added hundreds of movies to its roster all at once, including a horde of DC films that were previously missing from the roster. Some animated and some live-action, there is now even more DC content to stream on HBO Max than before.

All of the Tim Burton-era Batman films may have left HBO Max for the time being, but the service has just added the entire run of Christopher Reeve Superman movies, which is sure to excite plenty of DC fans out there. The service also added Zack Snyder's Watchmen adaptation, and a pretty substantial lineup of animated DC films. The new lineup includes Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay, Batman: Year One, and Justice League vs. Teen Titans.

You can take a look at all of the new movies just added to HBO Max below!

Absolute Power

The Adventures of Pinocchio

The Amazing Panda Adventure

American Graffiti

American History X

Angels in the Outfield

Angus

August Rush

The Bachelor

Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero

Batman and Harley Quinn

Batman vs. Two-Face

The Batman vs. Dracula

Batman: Assault on Arkham

Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders

Batman: Under the Red Hood

Batman: Year One

Beautiful Creatures

Beerfest

The Big Year (Extended Version)

Bishop's Wife ,The

Blade 2

Blade

Blade: Trinity

Blazing Saddles

Blood Work

Born to Be Wild

Boy Who Could Fly, The

Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason

Catch Me If You Can

Clara's Heart

The Conjuring

Cop Out

Creepshow

Death Becomes Her

The Departed

Dirty Dozen, The

Dirty Harry

Doc Hollywood

Dolphin Tale

Dumb & Dumber

Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd

Enemy of the State

The English Patient

The Enforcer

The Exorcist

Fantastic Four

Flags of Our Fathers

Flushed Away

Four Christmases

Fred Claus

Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home

Free Willy 3: The Rescue

Free Willy

Free Willy: Escape from Pirate's Cove

Freedom Fighters: The Ray

The Gauntlet

Get Smart

Good Girls Get High

Green Lantern: Emerald Knights

Green Lantern: First Flight

Green Pastures, The

Grumpier Old Men

Grumpy Old Men

Guy Named Joe, A

Halwa, 2019 APAV Short

Heartbreak Ridge

Horn Blows at Midnight, The

Horrible Bosses

In Secret

In Time

Inkheart

Innerspace

Insomnia

J. Edgar

Jack Frost

Jane Eyre

Jeepers Creepers 2

Jeepers Creepers

JLA Adventures: Trapped in Time

John Q

Journey to the Center of the Earth

Justice League vs. Teen Titans

Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths

Justice League: Doom

Justice League: Gods and Monsters

Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox

Justice League: The New Frontier

Justice League: Throne of Atlantis

Justice League: War

Kill Bill: Volume 1

Kill Bill: Volume 2

Kiss of the Dragon

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

The Last Emperor

Last Knights

Last Samurai, The

Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League vs. Bizarro League

Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash

Lego DC Super Hero Girls: Super-Villain High

Lego Justice League: Cosmic Clash

Lego Justice League: Gotham City Breakout

The Letter

Life Is Beautiful

Little Big League

Little Manhattan

Little Nicky

The Longest Yard

Loser Leaves Town

Love Don't Cost a Thing

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome

Magnolia

Malibu's Most Wanted

Mars Attacks

Megamind

Message In A Bottle

Michael

Mickey Blue Eyes

Money Talks

Monkey Trouble

Moonwalk With Me, 2019 APAV Short

Mr. Nanny

Munich

Music and Lyrics

Nancy Drew

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

National Lampoon's European Vacation

National Lampoon's Loaded Weapon

National Lampoon's Vacation

Necessary Evil: The Super-Villains of DC Comics, (Documentary Premiere)

New Looney Tunes

Now and Then

Orphan

Osmosis Jones

Pee-wee's Big Adventure

The Polar Express

Pop Star

Power

The Resurrection Of Gavin Stone

Rich and Famous

Right Stuff, The

Rumor Has It

Saving Private Ryan

Sesame Street Presents Follow That Bird

Showgirls

Something to Talk About

Space Jam

Spies Like Us

Star Trek

Stay

Sudden Impact

Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay

Superman II

Superman III

Superman IV: The Quest for Peace

Superman Returns

Superman: Brainiac Attacks

Superman: The Movie

Superman: Unbound

Sweet November

Take the Lead

Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny

Tequila Sunrise

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Thirteen Ghosts

Tightrope

Tom & Jerry: The Movie

The Towering Inferno

Troy

True Crime

Twelve Monkeys

Unforgiven

Vegas Vacation

Watchmen (movie)

What's Your Number?

Women, The

Wyatt Earp

Yogi Bear (Movie)

Yours, Mine, and Ours

Zoetic, 2019 APAV Short

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.