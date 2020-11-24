HBO Max Reveals Full "Holiday Wonderland" Lineup

The holidays are almost here, and HBO Max is putting all of its themed content in one place so that you can easily find the cheeriest titles on the service. Starting on Tuesday, December 1st, HBO Max will have a page on its website and app called "Holiday Wonderland," where it has collected every movie, special, and TV episode that relates to the holidays. This includes HBO Max originals in addition to a lot of its licensed content.

HBO Max's holiday lineup will include the obvious titles, such as Last Christmas, Rise of the Guardians, A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas, The Family Stone, and others. However, it will also include things that are tangentially related to the holidays, or just take place during the holidays. Titles like Batman Forever, Shazam!, and Die Hard will all be present on the Wonderland roster.

In addition to the movies and specials, HBO Max is highlighting the individual episodes of beloved TV shows that take place at the holidays. There will be playlists of holiday episodes from Friends, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, The Big Bang Theory, South Park, Doctor Who, and others.

Are you looking forward to checking out all of the holiday titles on HBO Max? Take a look at the full lineup below!