HBO Max Reveals Full "Holiday Wonderland" Lineup
The holidays are almost here, and HBO Max is putting all of its themed content in one place so that you can easily find the cheeriest titles on the service. Starting on Tuesday, December 1st, HBO Max will have a page on its website and app called "Holiday Wonderland," where it has collected every movie, special, and TV episode that relates to the holidays. This includes HBO Max originals in addition to a lot of its licensed content.
HBO Max's holiday lineup will include the obvious titles, such as Last Christmas, Rise of the Guardians, A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas, The Family Stone, and others. However, it will also include things that are tangentially related to the holidays, or just take place during the holidays. Titles like Batman Forever, Shazam!, and Die Hard will all be present on the Wonderland roster.
In addition to the movies and specials, HBO Max is highlighting the individual episodes of beloved TV shows that take place at the holidays. There will be playlists of holiday episodes from Friends, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, The Big Bang Theory, South Park, Doctor Who, and others.
Are you looking forward to checking out all of the holiday titles on HBO Max? Take a look at the full lineup below!
Holiday Originals
12 Dates of Christmas (S1) - Available 12/26
My Gift: A Christmas Special from Carrie Underwood - Available 12/3
Craftopia - Ep. 11 Craft the Halls
Craftopia - Ep. 12 Merry Craftmas!
Esme & Roy Holiday Episode - Ep. 220 Holiday Spirit/Snow Worries - Available 12/10
Haute Dog - Holiday Episode Yule Dog - Available 12/10
House of Ho - Ep 102 Ho! Ho! Ho! - Available 12/10
House of Ho - Ep 106 New Year, New Ho - 12/10
Sesame Street: Holiday at Hooper’s – Available 12/17
Summer Camp Island - Available 12/24
Looney Tunes Cartoons aka Bugs Bunny's 24 Carrot Holiday Special - Available 12/3
Holiday Movies
A Christmas Carol
A Flintstone Christmas
A Flintstone Family Christmas
A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas (Extended Version)
All Is Bright
Batman Returns
Black Christmas
The Bishop's Wife
The Children
Die Hard
Die Hard 2
Elf Pets: Santa’s Saint Bernards Save Christmas
Elf: Buddy's Musical Christmas
Get Santa
The Family Man
The Family Stone
The Friday After Next
Holiday Affair
Hollidaysburg
Home Alone 4
Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
It Happened on 5th Avenue
Last Christmas
Lethal Weapon
The Man Who Came to Dinner
Meet Me in St. Louis
New Year's Eve
Nothing Like the Holidays
Once Upon a Sesame Street Christmas
Rise of the Guardians
Santa Buddies
Scooby-Doo! Haunted Holidays
Shazam!
Smurfs Christmas Special
The Search for Santa Paws
The Shop Around the Corner
The Thin Man
The Town That Santa Forgot
The Wizard of Oz
Tis The Season To Be Smurfy
Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale
Tom And Jerry: Santa's Little Helpers
Trapped in Paradise
Unaccompanied Minors
Yes Virginia, There is a Santa Claus
Yogi’s All Star Comedy Christmas Caper
Yogi’s First Christmas
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Holiday Episodes
Ep 135 - "I, Ooh, Baby Baby"
Ep 15 - "Deck the Halls"
Ep 38 - “Christmas Show”
Ep 86 - "Twas the Night Before Christening"
Friends Holiday Episodes
S2 E9 "The One with Phoebe's Dad"
S3 E10 "The One Where Rachel Quits"
S4 E10 "The One with the Girl from Poughkeepsie"
S5 E10 "The One with the Inappropriate Sister"
S6 E10 - "The One with the Routine"
S7 E10 "The One with the Holiday Armadillo"
S8 E11 "The One with the Ross' Step Forward"
S9 E10 "The One with Christmas in Tulsa"
The Big Bang Theory Holiday Episodes
S2 E11 "The Bath Item Gift Hypothesis"
S3 E11 "The Maternal Congruence"
S6 E11 "The Santa Simulation"
S7 E11 "The Cooper Extraction"
S8 E11 "The Clean Room Infiltration"
S10 E12 "The Holiday Summation"
S11 E11 "The Celebration Reverberation"
Doctor Who Holiday Episodes
S1 E14 "Christmas 2005: The Christmas Invasion"
S2 E14 "Christmas 2006: The Runaway Bride"
S3 E14 "Christmas Special 2007: Voyage of the Damned"
S4 E14 "Christmas Special 2008: The Next Doctor"
S4 E17 "Christmas Special 2009: The End of Time, Part I"
S4 E18 "Christmas Special 2009: The End of Time, Part II"
S5 E14 "Christmas Special 2010: A Christmas Carol"
S6 E14 "Christmas Special 2011: The Doctor, The Widow & The Wardrobe"
S7 E6 "Christmas Special 2012: The Snowmen"
S7 E16 "Christmas Special 2013: The Time of the Doctor"
S8 E13 "Christmas Special 2014: Last Christmas"
S9 E13 "Christmas Special 2015: The Husbands of River Song"
S9 E14 "Christmas Special 2016: The Return of Doctor Mysterio"
S10 E13 "Christmas Special 2017: Twice Upon a Time"
The Middle Holiday Episodes
S1 E10 "Christmas"
S2 E10 "A Simple Christmas"
S3 E11 "A Christmas Gift"
S4 E9 "Christmas Help"
S5 E9 "The Christmas Tree"
S6 E9 "The Christmas Wall"
S7 E10 "Not So Silent Night"
S8 E9 "A Very Marry Christmas"
S9 E10 "The Christmas Miracle"
The O.C. Holiday Episodes
"The Chrismukkah That Almost Wasn't" (Ep. 206)
"The Chrismukk-Huh?" (Ep. 407)
"The Chrismukkah Bar Mitz-Vahkkah" (Ep. 310)
"The Best Chrismukkah Ever" (Ep. 113)
South Park Holiday Episodes
S1 E9 "Mr. Hankey, the Christmas Poo"
S2 E16 "Merry Christmas Charlie Manson!"
S3 E15 "Mr. Hankey's Christmas Classics"
S4 E17 "A Very Crappy Christmas”
S6 E17 "Red Sleigh Down"
S7 E15 "It's Christmas in Canada"
S8 E14 "Woodland Critter Christmas"
S22 E3 "The Problem with a Poo"
S23 E10 "Christmas Snow"