HBO Max Is About To Lose an Underrated Reboot of a ‘70s Sci-Fi Classic (& There’s a New TV Series on the Way)

There’s no denying that the 1980s were a golden age of the sci-fi genre, but the ‘70s were just as important. The decade acted as a bridge that took science fiction from a niche genre to mainstream. The decade delivered plenty of high-budget, intellectual cinema and also proved to be a fruitful period for sci-fi on TV with shows like Battlestar Galactica and The Six Million Dollar Man. One of the most iconic ‘70s sci-fi shows is about to be brought back to the screen with a new TV series 50 years later, but HBO Max subscribers are running out of time to stream the underrated movie reboot.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Land of the Lost, Brad Silberling’s 2009 comedic reboot of the original 1974–1976 NBC children’s television series of the same name, is scheduled to stop streaming on HBO Max on March 31st. The movie stars Will Ferrell as disgraced scientist Dr. Rick Marshall, Anna Friel as his research assistant Holly Cantrell, and Danny McBride as survivalist Will Stanton. When the three are sucked into a space-time vortex and find themselves trapped in a bizarre prehistoric world, they must navigate dinosaurs, slow-witted Sleestaks, and primates to find a way back home. The movie is departing HBO Max ahead of Netflix’s upcoming TV series reboot of Sid and Marty Krofft’s original show. The reboot doesn’t yet have a premiere date.

Land of the Lost Is Chaotic Prehistoric Fun

Play video

Land of the Lost didn’t quite live up to the original series. The movie’s shift from the original’s family-friendly adventure tone to a campy, adult-oriented parody of the original, where the previously responsible Rick is reimagined as an arrogant, disgraced paleontologist and other characters are reinterpreted to suit a modern, vulgar comedy style, largely missed the mark initially. The movie won a Golden Raspberry for “Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-off or Sequel” and scored just a 27% critic score and 32% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. But there’s no denying that Land of the Lost is dumb fun and a so-bad-it’s-good comedy.

The movie is a go-for-broke wacky experience that thrives on its full-throttle commitment to its irreverent spirit. The comedy is built on the improvisational chemistry between Ferrell and McBride, who deliver non-stop absurd, fast-paced, often crude humor and hilariously surreal moments. The movie also does a pretty decent job at poking fun at the original and the sci-fi genre as a whole with intentionally over-the-top special effects and fake settings that bring the colorful, chaotic prehistoric world to life, including encounters with prehistoric creatures like Grumpy the T-Rex, Big Alice, and the primate-like Cha-Ka. Land of the Lost definitely isn’t the most cohesive, well-crafted story, but it lands as a bizarre, low-stakes, and silly comedy that is worth watching if you’re looking for a laugh.

Where to Stream Land of the Lost After It Leaves HBO Max

Sci-fi fans will want to make sure they fit in a final viewing of Land of the Lost, because it seems poised to stop streaming entirely. The movie currently doesn’t stream outside of HBO Max, and since the major streaming platforms haven’t yet released their April 2026 newsletters, it’s still unclear if the film will simply move to a different platform after its HBO Max removal. If Land of the Lost does stop streaming, fans will still be able to rent or purchase it online.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!