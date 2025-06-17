Netflix Is Rebooting a Classic Sci-Fi Series (& It Could Be Its Jurassic World)

Netflix has reportedly closed a deal with Legendary Television to produce a remake of Land of the Lost, a classic sci-fi adventure series from the 1970s. Netflix has often sought after familiar IP to fill its catalog, and if done right, this reboot could be a major staple for the streamer. Land of the Lost is about a family that accidentally travels through a portal into a world inhabited by dinosaurs, exotic animals, and even sentient non-human races. The show has already been remade once as a TV series and once as a movie, and this run at it has been in the works since 2015. It could be a major draw for Netflix in the era of Jurassic World.

Land of the Lost was developed for TV by brothers Sid and Marty Krofft, and according to a report by Deadline, they’re onboard for this remake as well. Marty’s daughter Deanna Krofft Pope would be a producer on this project as well, though insiders said it is in its very early stages. At present, the writing process still needs to get started, which means it will be a long time before production and even longer before we see a finished product on our screens.

The original Land of the Lost was an adventure series for children airing on Saturday mornings, and it has often been parodied over the years. It followed Rick (Spencer Milligan), his son Will (Wesley Eure), and daughter Holly (Kathy Coleman) as they explored this strange, dangerous world. They came into contact with a race of hairy primate-like people called the Pakuni, and a race of humanoid reptilian people called the Sleestak.

The strange specificity of the story made it very memorable for audiences, though in truth the show only aired 43 episodes during its original run. Re-runs were played often, which may have helped the show stick in the minds of audiences half a century later. The first reboot was even shorter, airing just 26 episodes in 1991. In 2009, a movie adaptation was released starring Will Ferrell, Anna Friel, and Danny McBride, but it targeted adult audiences and was more of a parody than a true take on the story.

The movie version was not well received, but the Krofft brothers remained determined to bring the story back to life for modern audiences. They first mentioned plans for this remake to ComicBook back in 2015, and now it’s closer than ever to fruition. Netflix may be the perfect home for the series, as it has already had success with other remakes like Lost in Space.

This Land of the Lost remake is still in the early stages at the time of this writing, with no telling when or if we might see it for ourselves. In the meantime, the original series is available to rent or purchase digitally on PVOD stores, while the 2009 movie is streaming on HBO Max.