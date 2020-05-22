Everything Coming to HBO Max in June 2020

The streaming wars are about to get even more heated next week when HBO Max arrives on the market. WarnerMedia's new service may be the most expensive of the bunch ($14.99 per month) but it contains a more substantial library than its competitors. With all of HBO's content, along with DC movies, Warner Bros. classics, Cartoon Network's roster, Friends, and The Big Bang Theory, there is something for everyone on HBO Max. What's even more exciting for potential subscribers is the fact that the service is only going to continue adding content after its launch.

On Friday, HBO Max revealed the full list of movies and TV shows arriving on the service in June, and its packed with titles that will get fans excited. Easily the most notable of the entire list is South Park, the long-running animated series on Comedy Central. Seasons 1-23 of the beloved series will be available on HBO Max beginning June 24th.

There are also some big movies heading to HBO Max next month, some of them via the HBO network. New hits like Ford V. Ferrari and the director's cut of Doctor Sleep are coming to the service, as well as The Goonies, He Got Game, Dune, and several others.

You can take a look at the full list below!