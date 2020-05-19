HBO Max: More Than 600 of the Movies Available at Launch

When WarnerMedia launches the HBO Max streaming service next week, it's going to provide some serious competition to the rest of the streaming industry. Not only does the new service have some powerful IP in its corner, but it's launching with an already massive library of movies and TV shows that subscribers will likely spend hours exploring. Everyone knows that Max will have things like Friends, South Park, and The Big Bang Theory, but it's roster of movies is even more impressive. HBO Max is making its debut on May 29th, and with it comes a streaming lineup of more than 600 movies. Unlike other services, these movies aren't random B-flicks that you've never heard of. From Warner Bros. classics to live-action DC adventures, and even a horde of films from the Criterion Collection, HBO Max has a TON of great movies to offer. All of the Studio Ghibli films will be available to stream, including classics like My Neighbor Totoro and Howl's Moving Castle. There will also be iconic titles such as Casablanca, Gone With the Wind, Godzilla, Ben Hur, and many more. That's not to mention all of the newer films on the roster, such as Joker, Wonder Woman, Us, The LEGO Movie, and A Star Is Born. Getting excited for the arrival of HBO Max? Check out the full list of launch movies below!

#-A ...And God Created Woman

16 Days of Glory

2001: A Space Odyssey

2 or 3 Things I Know About Her

42nd Street

8½

A Brief History of Time

Adam’s Rib

A Day in the Country

A Day’s Pleasure

A Dog’s Life

A Good Day To Die Hard

A Hard Day’s Night

A King in New York

Ali: Fear Eats the Soul

Alien (Director’s Cut)

Alien 3

Alien Resurrection

Aliens

Amarcord

American Pie

Analyze This

An American in Paris

An Angel at my Table

A Night in the Show

A Nightmare on Elm Street

A Nightmare On Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child

Annie Hall

An Officer and a Gentleman

A Patch of Blue

Apocalypse Now

Aquaman

Armageddon

A Room with a View

Ashes and Diamonds

A Star is Born (1954)

A Star is Born (1976)

A Star is Born (2018)

A Streetcar Named Desire

A Taste of Honey

A Time to Kill

Atlanta’s Olympic Glory

Au Revior Les Enfants

Autumn Sonata

A Woman of Paris

A Woman Under the Influence

Aya



B Babe

Babette’s Feast

Baby Boom

Batman: Gotham Knight

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 1

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 2

Batman & Robin

Batman Forever

Batman vs. Robin

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Battle of Algiers

Battleship Potemkin

Beauty and the Beast

Belle De Jour

Ben-Hur

Bicycle Thieves

Big Top Pee Wee

Black Girl

Black Narcissus

Black Orpheus

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Blithe Spirit

Blood Simple

Body Heat

Bonnie and Clyde

Boys Don’t Cry

Braveheart

Breaking the Waves

Breathless

Bridesmaids

Brief Encounter

Bringing Up Baby

Broken Arrow

Brute Force

Buena Vista Social Club



C Calgary ‘88: 16 Days of Glory

Cannery Row

Capricorn One

Carnival of Souls

Casablanca

Casino Royale

Castle in the Sky

Cheyenne Autumn

Chimes at Midnight

Cimarron

Citizen Kane

City Lights

City of Angels

Cleo from 5 to 7

Closer

Cold Mountain

Contact

Cool Hand Luke

Countdown

Cranes are Flying

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Crazy Rich Asians

Cries and Whispers

Crisis: Behind a Presidential Commitment

Critters

Cronos

D-E D2: The Mighty Ducks

D3: The Mighty Ducks

Daisies

Dead Man

Deep Blue Sea

Desert Hearts

Destroy All Monsters

Diabolique

Dick Tracy

Die Hard

Die Hard 2: Die Harder

Die Hard with a Vengeance

Dirty Harry

Divorce Italian Style

Doctor Zhivago

Don’t Look Back

Down by Law

Downton Abbey

Dr. Strangelove, or How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb

Drop Dead Fred

Eagle Eye

East of Eden

Eating Raoul

Ebirah, Horror of the Deep

Elevator to the Gallows

Ella Enchanted

Elvis: That’s the Way it is

Empire of the Sun

Equinox

Eraserhead

Europa

Europe ‘51

Eyes Without a Face

F-G Faces

Fanny and Alexander

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Fantastic Planet

Fast Five

Fat Girl

Fight Club

First Man Into Space

F is for Fake

Footlight Parade

For All Mankind

Foreign Correspondant

Fox and His Friends

Freaks

Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare

Freedom Song

Friday the 13th

From Up on Poppy Hill

Funny Games

George Stevens: A Filmmakers Journey

George Stevens: D-Day to Berlin

Germany Year Zero

Gia

Giant

Gidorah, The Three Headed Monster

Gimme Shelter

Girl Crazy

Glengarry Glen Ross

Godzilla

Godzilla, King of the Monsters!

Godzilla Raids Again

Godzilla vs Gigan

Godzilla vs Hedorah

Godzilla vs Mechagodzilla

Godzilla vs Megalon

Gold Diggers of 1933

Gold Diggers of 1935

Gone with the Wind

Good Will Hunting

Gray’s Anatomy

Great Expectations

Green Lantern

Gremlins

Gremlins 2: The New Batch

Grey Gardens

Grosse Pointe Blank

H-I Hackers

Hairspray (1988)

Hairspray (2007)

Half Nelson

Hamlet

Hanzo the Razor: Sword of Justice

Hanzo the Razor: The Snare

Hanzo the Razor: Who’s Got the Gold?

Happy Death Day

Harlan County U.S.A

Harold & Kumar go to White Castle

Harold and Maude

Haxan: Witchcraft Through the Ages

Hearts and Minds

Hellboy (2019)

Henry V

Her Smell

Hey Arnold! The Movie

Hobbs & Shaw

Hobson’s Choice

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Hoop Dreams

Hope Floats

House

Howl’s Moving Castle

How the West was Won

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Ikiru

I Married a Witch

In Bruges

In Cold Blood

Intermezzo

In the Mood for Love

In Vanda’s Room

Invasion of Astro-Monster

Irma Vep

I Shot Jesse James

Isn’t it Romantic

IT: Chapter 2

Ivan the Terrible Part 1

Ivan the Terrible Part 2

I Was a Teenage Zombie



J-K Jaws: The Revenge

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3-D

John Tucker Must Die

John Wick 3

Joker

Jubilee

Jules and Jim

Juliet of the Spirits

Keeper of the Flame

Kiki’s Delivery Service

Kill!

King Kong

Klute

Knife in the Water

Kung Fu Panda

Kwaidan

L-M La Ciénaga

Lady Snowblood

Lady Snowblood 2: Love Song of Vengeance

Last Holiday

La Strada

Late Autumn

Late Spring

Le Samourai

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Let’s Spend the Night Together

Lilies of the Field

Lillehammer ‘94: Days of Glory

Limelight

Little Black Book

Little Shop of Horrors

Live Free or Die Hard

Lola

Lola Montes

Lolita

Loneliness of the Long Distance

Lone Wolf and Cub: Baby Cart at the River Styx

Lone Wolf and Cub: Baby Cart in Peril

Lone Wolf and Cub: Baby Cart to Hades

Lone Wolf and Cub: Baby in the Land of Demons

Lone Wolf and Cub: Sword of Vengence

Lone Wolf and Cub: White Heaven in Hell

Look Back in Anger

Lord of the Flies

Love Actually

Love in the Afternoon

L’Amore

L’Argent

L’Avventura

Major Barbara

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Man Bites Dog

Manhattan

Marriage of Maria Braun

Masculin Feminin

Metropolitan

Mikey and Nicky

Mildred Pierce

Million Dollar Mermaid

Modern Times

Mona Lisa

Mona Lisa Smile

Mon Oncle

Monsieur Hulot’s Holiday

Monsieur Verdoux

Monterey Pop

Mothra vs Godzilla

Mr. Arkadin

Mr & Mrs Smith

Mrs. Doubtfire

Mrs. Soffel

Multiple Maniacs

Muriel’s Wedding

My Brilliant Career

My Dinner with Andre

My Life as a Dog

My Neighbors the Yamadas

My Neighbor Totoro

My Night at Maud’s

N-O Nagano ‘98 Olympics: Stories of Honor and Glory

Nanook of the North

Nausicaa of the Walley of the Wind

Network

Nice and Friendly

Night of the Living Dead

Nocturnal Animals

North by Northwest

Notting Hill

Now, Voyager

Ocean Waves

Of Mice and Men

Oliver Twist

Once Upon a Time in the West

One Fine Day

Onibaba

Only Angels have Wings

Only Yesterday

Out of Africa

P Paris, Texas

Pat and Mike

Pather Panchali

Paths of Glory

Pay Day

Pepe Le Moko

Permanent Vacation

Persona

Pet Sematary

Picnic at Hanging Rock

Piranha

Planes, Trains, and Automobiles

Point Blank

Police Academy: Mission to Moscow

Police Academy

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment

Police Academy 3: Back in Training

Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol

Police Academy 5: Assignment Miami Beach

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege

Police Story

Polyester

Pom Poko

Ponyo

Porco Russo

Practical Magic

Pretty in Pink

Pride and Prejudice

Primary

Princess Mononoke

Prisoners

Pygmalion

Q-R Quadrophenia

Quantum of Solace

Querelle

Raising Arizona

Rashomon

Ready or Not

Rebel Without a Cause

Red Desert

Reds

Regular Show: The Movie

Rembrandt

Return of the Scarlet Pimpernel

Rhapsody in Blue

Richard III

Rio Bravo

Rodan

Romance on the High Seas

Rome Open City

S Safety Last!

Salesman

Samurai Trilogy 1: Musashi Miyamoto

Samurai Trilogy 2: Duel at Ichijoji Temple

Samurai Trilogy 3: Duel at Ganryu Island

Satan’s Brew

Save the Last Dance

Sawdust and Tinsel

Scanners

Scary Movie 3

Scenes From a Marriage

Schizopolis

Seance on a Wet Afternoon

Secrets and Lies

Selena

Senso

Seoul 1988

Set it Off

Seven Samurai

Seventh Seal

Shadows

Shall We Dance

Shall We Dance?

Shazam!

Sherlock Holmes

Shock Corridor

Shooter

Shoot the Moon

Shoot the Piano Player

Shoulder Arms

Shutter Island

Singin’ in the Rain

Sisters

Slumdog Millionaire

Smithereens

Snakes on a Plane

Solaris

Some Kind of Beautiful

Son of Godzilla

Speedy

Spirited Away

Stagecoach

Stealing Harvard

Stranger Than Paradise

Strike Up the Band

Striptease

Stromboli

Sucker Punch

Suicide Squad

Summertime

Sunnyside

Supergirl

Sweetie

Swingers

T Tales from Earthsea

Taste of Cherry

Teen Witch (1989)

Terror of Mechagodzilla

That Hamilton Woman

That Thing You Do!

The 39 Steps

The 3 Penny Opera

The 400 Blows

The 47 Ronin: Part 1

The 47 Ronin: Part 2

The Adventures of Robin Hood

The Awful Truth

The Beales of Grey Gardens

The Bells of St. Mary’s

The Bitter Tears of Petra Von Kant

The Blob

The Brood

The Cat Returns

The Circus

The Darjeeling Limited

The Dark Knight Rises

The Daytrippers

The Devil’s Advocate

The Earrings of Madame De

The Emperor Jones

The Entertainer

The Family Stone

The Four Feathers

The Front Page

The Gold Rush

The Gold Rush: 1942 Version

The Grand Olympics

The Great Dictator

The Hidden Fortress

The Hobbit

The Honeymoon Killers

The Idle Class

The Immigrant

The Jungle Book

The Kid

The Kids Are All Right

The Killing

The Killing of a Chinese Bookie

The King of Kings

The Lady Vanishes

The Land Before Time

The Last Emperor

The Last Metro

The Last Waltz

The Last Wave

The Lego Batman Movie

The Lego Movie

The Little Drummer Girl

The Lodger: A Story of the London Fog

The Long Goodbye

The Long Voyage Home

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lost Honor of Katarina Blum

The Maltese Falcon

The Man Who Knew Too Much

The Meg

The Mighty Ducks

The Most Dangerous Game

The Naked City

The Naked Kiss

The Nun’s Story

The Outsiders

The Philadelphia Story

The Pilgrim

The Player

The Postman Always Rings Twice

The Private Life of Henry the VIII

The Red Ballon

The Red Shoes

The Return of Bulldog Drummond

The Rink

The Rise of Catherine the Great

The Rite

The River

The Ruling Class

The Runner

The Scarlet Pimpernel

The Sea of Grass

The Searchers

The Secret World of Arrietty

The Seventh Veil

The Shooting

The Shop on Main Street

The Singing Nun

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2

The Song Remains the Same

The Stranger

The Take of the Princess Kaguya

The Testement of Dr Mabuse

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

The Thief of Bagdad

The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)

The Times of Harvey Milk

The Tin Drum

The Treasure of the Sierra Madre

The Trial of Joan of Arc

The Umbrellas of Cherbourg

The Wages of Fear

The War of the Gargantuas

The War Room

The Wild Bunch

The Wind Rises

The Witches of Eastwick

The Wizard

The Wizard of Oz

The Wood

The X From Outer Space

This Means War

Three Colors: Blue

Three Colors: Red

Three Colors: White

Three Kings

Throne of Blood

Through a Glass Darkly

Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down!

Time Bandits

To Be or not To Be

Tokyo Olympiad

Tokyo Story

Tom Jones

Tortilla Flat

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Tropic Thunder

True Lies

True Stories

Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me

Twins

Two English Girls

U-V Ugetsu

Umberto D.

Under the Volacno

Unfriended

Us

Vampyr

Van Helsing

Varsity Blues

Victim

Vivre Sa Vie

Voyage to Italy