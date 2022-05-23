Everything Coming to HBO Max in June 2022
There are several reasons for HBO Max subscribers to get excited about the next few weeks. On Monday, the streaming service announced that its latest blockbuster effort, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, would be joining its lineup on May 30th, ending the month in stylish fashion. Shortly after that big reveal, HBO Max shared the full list of movies and TV shows that are making their way to its streaming roster throughout the month of June.
Of every title arriving on HBO Max in June, none are quite as big as Westworld. The sci-fi drama has been one of HBO's most talked-about originals since it debuted a few years ago, and its fourth season is finally ready to make its debut. Westworld Season 4 will premiere on HBO and HBO Max on June 26th.
In addition to Westworld, quite a few other TV shows are making their way to HBO Max next month. The second season of Tuca & Bertie will be added to the streamer's lineup on June 24th. Other big TV additions include All-American: Homecoming and the third season of Wellington Paranormal.
You can check out the full list of HBO Max's June arrivals below!
June 1
13 Going on 30, 2004
300, 2006
A Star is Born, 2018
Abduction, 2011 (HBO)
Across the Universe, 2007 (HBO)
The Adventures of Mark Twain, 1944
The Amazing Panda Adventure, 1995
Angels & Demons, 2009
The Ant Bully, 2006
Assassination Nation, 2018 (HBO)
Babylon A.D. , 2008
The Bank Job, 2008
Beach Rats, 2017 (HBO)
Bee Movie, 2007 (HBO)
Blue Bayou, 2021 (HBO)
Border, 2018 (HBO)
Colossal, 2016 (HBO)
Caro Comes Out, 2019 (HBO)
Chef, 2014 (HBO)
The Con Is On, 2018 (HBO)
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, 2000
Damsel, 2018 (HBO)
Dark Passage, 1947
Day Breakers, 2009 (HBO)
The Da Vinci Code, 2006
Domino, 2005 (HBO)
Extraction, 2020 (HBO)
The Firm, 1993
First Blood, 1982
The Grand Budapest Hotel, 2014 (HBO)
Gridiron Gang, 2006
Guess Who, 2005
Hairspray (Musical Remake), 2007
The Harvey Girls, 1946
Highlander, 1986
Horsemen, 2008
How Do You Know, 2010
How They Got Over, 2017
How to Survive a Plague, 2012
The Holiday, 2006 (HBO)
I Know What You Did Last Summer, 1997
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, 1998
I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer, 2006
I'll See You In My Dreams, 2015 (HBO)
The Importance of Being Earnest, 2002 (HBO)
The Incredible Burt Wonderstone, 2013
John Grisham's the Rainmaker, 1997
Klute, 1971
The Last Movie Star, 2017 (HBO)
Life Partners, 2014 (HBO)
Macbeth, 2015 (HBO)
Major League II, 1994
Major League: Back to the Minors, 1998
The Mask, 1994
McQueen, 2018 (HBO)
My Boss's Daughter, 2003 (HBO)
My Days of Mercy, 2017 (HBO)
My Dead Dad, 2021
The One I love, 2014 (HBO)
Papi, 2020 (HBO)
Paris Is Burning, 1990
Rambo III, 1988 (HBO)
Rambo First Blood Part II, 1985 (HBO)
Religulous, 2008 (HBO)
Remember Me, 2010 (HBO)
Ride Along, 2014 (HBO)
Ride the High Country, 1962
Sabotage, 2014 (HBO)
Sleepers, 1996 (HBO)
Soul Surfer, 2011
Stepmom, 1998
Suite Francaise, 2014 (HBO)
The Taking of Pelham 123, 2009
Total Recall, 1990 (HBO)
Unfinished Song, 2012 (HBO)
Un padre no tan padre, 2016
W., 2008 (HBO)
Watchmen (movie), 2009
What Happens In Vegas, 2008 (HBO) (Extended Version)
The World According to Garp, 1982 (HBO)
The Vanishing of Sidney Hall, 2017 (HBO)
June 6
Doctor Who, Season 13
Irma Vep, Limited Drama Series Premiere (HBO)
Total Dramarama, Season S3A
June 9
Amsterdam, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain, Max Original Documentary Premiere
Summer Camp Island, Max Original Season 6 Premiere
June 17
Lucas the Spider, Season 1B
Las Mejores Familias (AKA The Best Families), 2020 (HBO)
Non-Stop, 2014 (HBO)
June 23
Little Ellen, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
Menudo: Forever Young, Max Original Documentary Premiere
Wellington Paranormal, Season 3
June 30
Julia, 2021
PCC O Poder Segredo, Max Original Premiere
Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Underground, Max Original Premiere