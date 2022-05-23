Everything Coming to HBO Max in June 2022

There are several reasons for HBO Max subscribers to get excited about the next few weeks. On Monday, the streaming service announced that its latest blockbuster effort, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, would be joining its lineup on May 30th, ending the month in stylish fashion. Shortly after that big reveal, HBO Max shared the full list of movies and TV shows that are making their way to its streaming roster throughout the month of June.

Of every title arriving on HBO Max in June, none are quite as big as Westworld. The sci-fi drama has been one of HBO's most talked-about originals since it debuted a few years ago, and its fourth season is finally ready to make its debut. Westworld Season 4 will premiere on HBO and HBO Max on June 26th.

In addition to Westworld, quite a few other TV shows are making their way to HBO Max next month. The second season of Tuca & Bertie will be added to the streamer's lineup on June 24th. Other big TV additions include All-American: Homecoming and the third season of Wellington Paranormal.

You can check out the full list of HBO Max's June arrivals below!