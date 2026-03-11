HBO Max Just Added One of the Most Bizarre Movies of the 21st Century

HBO Max’s streaming library continues to grow throughout March, and subscribers can now stream one of the 21st century’s most bizarre films. The past 26 years on the big screen have delivered their share of experimental, unconventional, and genre-bending cinema with movies like The Lobster and Titane. In 2016, another film was added to that list of absolutely bizarre movies, and it’s now available to stream on HBO Max.

If you’re in the mood for a completely bonkers, surreal fever dream of a movie, then Swiss Army Man is for you. A24’s 2016 surrealist comedy-drama joined HBO Max on March 1st and centers around Hank (Paul Dano), a lonely, suicidal man stranded on a deserted island who befriends a washed-up, flatulent corpse named Manny (Daniel Radcliffe). Using Manny’s magical, multi-purpose corpse abilities to survive, the two embark on a bizarre journey back to civilization. Swiss Army Man was directed by Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan in their feature directorial debuts and also stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

Swiss Army Man Needs To Be Seen To Be Believed

Swiss Army Man isn’t your typical movie. It’s a love-it-or-hate-it, WTF experience that will leave you questioning what you just watched while also deeply moving you. The movie leans into the surreal, albeit polarizing, dark humor of its plot and Manny’s many abilities, which include everything from projectile farting for jet-ski-like transport and shooting objects from his mouth like a machine gun. But beneath the absurd, gross-out humor film is a heartfelt exploration of loneliness, self-acceptance, and human connection. All the while, Swiss Army Man blurs the line between reality and hallucination and ultimately leaves viewers questioning whether the entire journey was a delusion born from Hank’s loneliness and mental breakdown or a genuine, albeit bizarre, adventure.

Although the movie’s wacky premise divided viewers, the film has developed something of a cult following in the decade since its release, and there’s plenty to love. Outside of the strangely beautiful and truly unique story, the movie features breathtaking visuals that turn the wilderness into a surreal, dreamlike and an a cappella score that adds to the ethereal atmosphere. Both Dano and Radcliffe also deliver great performances. The film has developed something of a cult following in the decade since its release and currently holds a 73% critic score and 72% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

What’s New on HBO Max?

Swiss Army Man is one of dozens of new streaming titles available on HBO Max. The streamer kickstarted the month with additions like Call Me by Your Name, Everything Everywhere All at Once, the Final Destination movies, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, The Terminator, and V for Vendetta. The streamer has also stocked a few new original TV shows, including ongoing debut seasons of DTF St. Louis and Rooster.

