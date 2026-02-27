Everything Coming to HBO Max in March 2026

There are just a few days left in February and with the arrival of a new month comes a new lineup of television shows and movies on the various streaming services. Some platforms, like Hulu and Peacock, have already shared their new listings for March, but now it’s HBO Max’s turn. The streamer is giving subscribers a look ahead at what they’re adding in the next few weeks and March is looking to be a great month for entertainment.
Movie fans, especially horror fans, are going to have a great month with several Final Destination movies landing on the platform on March 1st. It’s also a good day for Marvel fans as Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2, and Spider-Man 3 also come to the platform on that day. There’s also some interesting additions for television fans as well, including the HBO Original DTF St. Louis, starring Stranger Things and Thunderbolts* star David Harbour. You can check out the complete March line up for HBO Max for yourself below!
March 1st
42nd Street
5 Centimeters Per Second
A Lost Lady
A Stolen Life (1946)
A Woman’s Face
Above Suspicion
All the President’s Men
Along the Great Divide
Angel’s Egg
Arrow in the Dust
Badman’s Country
Blair Witch
Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion
Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2
Call Me by Your Name
Crazy, Stupid, Love.
Dance, Fools, Dance
Dancing Lady
Date Night
Date Night: Extended Edition
DTF St. Louis (HBO Original)
DTF St. Louis (With ASL) (HBO Original)
Ensign Pulver
Evan Almighty
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Final Destination
Final Destination 2
Final Destination 3
Final Destination 5
Flamingo Road
Gentleman Jim
Happy Death Day
Humoresque
In This Our Life
Jimmy the Gent
Juarez
Judy
Kid Galahad
Ladies They Talk About
Little Miss Sunshine
Lola Versus
Marked Woman
Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein
Memento
Men (2022)
Miss Pinkerton
Mr. Skeffington
Old Acquaintance
Paid
Parachute Jumper
Payment on Demand
Satan Met a Lady
Special Agent (1935)
Spider-Man (2002)
Spider-Man 2 (2004)
Spider-Man 3 (2007)
Spring Breakers
Sunshine Cleaning
Susan and God
Sweet Bird of Youth
Swiss Army Man
That Certain Woman
The 40-Year-Old Virgin
The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)
The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)
The Blair Witch Project
The Bride of Frankenstein
The Burning Hills
The Corn Is Green
The Damned Don’t Cry
The Fighting 69th
The Final Destination (2009)
The Greatest-Showman
The Greatest-Showman Sing-Along
The Old Maid
The Purchase Price
The Secret Bride
The Star
The Terminator
The Woman on Pier 13
The Women (1939)
The Young Guns (1956)
This Woman Is Dangerous
Three on a Match
Till We Meet Again
V for Vendetta
Valley of the Sun
Vengeance Valley
When Ladies Meet
Winter Meeting
March 2nd
Tournament of Champions VII (Food Network)
March 3rd
Bachelor Mansion Takeover, Season 1 (HGTV)
Wild Vacation Rentals, Season 1 (HGTV)
March 4th
100 Day Dream Home, Season 7 (HGTV)
Moonshiners: Master Distiller, Season 8 (Discovery)
March 5th
Feds, Season 2 (ID)
Flavortown Food Fight, Season 1 (Food Network)
Hunt for the Missing: Chicago, Season 1 (ID)
The World’s Tallest Man, Season 1 (TLC)
March 6th
Fackham Hall
House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 207 (HGTV)
Women’s Hell, Season 1 (HBO Original)
March 8th
Asia (BBC)
Paranormal Caught on Camera, Season 10 (TRVL)
Rooster, Season 1 (HBO Original)
March 10th
120 Hours Behind Bars, Season 1 (Discovery)
Fukushima: A Nuclear Nightmare (HBO Original)
The Ultimate Baking Championship, Season 1 (Food Network)
March 12th
Kevin Hart’s Muscle Car Crew, Season 2
Save My Skin, Season 5 (TLC)
Work on the Wild Side, Season 2 (Animal Planet)
March 13th
Diners Drive-Ins and Dives, Season 53 (Food Network)
Mira: Life After Divorce, Season 1 (HBO Original)
March 14th
The Kitchen, Season 40 (Food Network)
March 16th
Born to Bowl (HBO Original)
Property Brothers: Under Pressure, Season 1 (HGTV)
March 17th
Paranormal Revenge, Season 1 (TRVL)
The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper: What Happened to Nancy Guthrie? (CNN Original)
March 18th
7 Little Johnstons, Season 17 (TLC)
March 19th
Assassination in the Valley of the Kings (Discovery)
Colosio: Political Assassination (HBO Original)
March 20th
House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 252 (HGTV)
March 21st
The Pioneer Woman, Season 40 (Food Network)
March 22nd
Girl Meets Farm, Season 15 (Food Network)
Iyanu, Season 2A (Cartoon Network)
The Comeback, Season 3 (HBO Original)
March 24th
The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper: The Rise of Christian Nationalism (CNN Original)
March 25th
Moonshiners True Crime & Shine, Specials (Discovery)
March 26th
Boom Box: Beats and Betrayal Mysteries of the Abandoned, Season 13 (Discovery)
March 27th
From the World of John Wick: Ballerina (Lionsgate)
Privileges, Season 1 (HBO Original)
March 30th
The Whole Story With Anderson Cooper: 50 Years of Apple (CNN Original)
March 31st
The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, Immigration Crackdown: A Year of Enforcement (CNN Original)
