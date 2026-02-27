Everything Coming to HBO Max in March 2026

There are just a few days left in February and with the arrival of a new month comes a new lineup of television shows and movies on the various streaming services. Some platforms, like Hulu and Peacock, have already shared their new listings for March, but now it’s HBO Max’s turn. The streamer is giving subscribers a look ahead at what they’re adding in the next few weeks and March is looking to be a great month for entertainment.

Movie fans, especially horror fans, are going to have a great month with several Final Destination movies landing on the platform on March 1st. It’s also a good day for Marvel fans as Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2, and Spider-Man 3 also come to the platform on that day. There’s also some interesting additions for television fans as well, including the HBO Original DTF St. Louis, starring Stranger Things and Thunderbolts* star David Harbour. You can check out the complete March line up for HBO Max for yourself below!

March 1st

42nd Street

5 Centimeters Per Second

A Lost Lady

A Stolen Life (1946)

A Woman’s Face

Above Suspicion

All the President’s Men

Along the Great Divide

Angel’s Egg

Arrow in the Dust

Badman’s Country

Blair Witch

Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion

Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2

Call Me by Your Name

Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Dance, Fools, Dance

Dancing Lady

Date Night

Date Night: Extended Edition

DTF St. Louis (HBO Original)

DTF St. Louis (With ASL) (HBO Original)

Ensign Pulver

Evan Almighty

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Final Destination

Final Destination 2

Final Destination 3

Final Destination 5

Flamingo Road

Gentleman Jim

Happy Death Day

Humoresque

In This Our Life

Jimmy the Gent

Juarez

Judy

Kid Galahad

Ladies They Talk About

Little Miss Sunshine

Lola Versus

Marked Woman

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein

Memento

Men (2022)

Miss Pinkerton

Mr. Skeffington

Old Acquaintance

Paid

Parachute Jumper

Payment on Demand

Satan Met a Lady

Special Agent (1935)

Spider-Man (2002)

Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Spring Breakers

Sunshine Cleaning

Susan and God

Sweet Bird of Youth

Swiss Army Man

That Certain Woman

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

The Blair Witch Project

The Bride of Frankenstein

The Burning Hills

The Corn Is Green

The Damned Don’t Cry

The Fighting 69th

The Final Destination (2009)

The Greatest-Showman

The Greatest-Showman Sing-Along

The Old Maid

The Purchase Price

The Secret Bride

The Star

The Terminator

The Woman on Pier 13

The Women (1939)

The Young Guns (1956)

This Woman Is Dangerous

Three on a Match

Till We Meet Again

V for Vendetta

Valley of the Sun

Vengeance Valley

When Ladies Meet

Winter Meeting

March 2nd

Tournament of Champions VII (Food Network)

March 3rd

Bachelor Mansion Takeover, Season 1 (HGTV)

Wild Vacation Rentals, Season 1 (HGTV)

March 4th

100 Day Dream Home, Season 7 (HGTV)

Moonshiners: Master Distiller, Season 8 (Discovery)

March 5th

Feds, Season 2 (ID)

Flavortown Food Fight, Season 1 (Food Network)

Hunt for the Missing: Chicago, Season 1 (ID)

The World’s Tallest Man, Season 1 (TLC)

March 6th

Fackham Hall

House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 207 (HGTV)

Women’s Hell, Season 1 (HBO Original)

March 8th

Asia (BBC)

Paranormal Caught on Camera, Season 10 (TRVL)

Rooster, Season 1 (HBO Original)

March 10th

120 Hours Behind Bars, Season 1 (Discovery)

Fukushima: A Nuclear Nightmare (HBO Original)

The Ultimate Baking Championship, Season 1 (Food Network)

March 12th

Kevin Hart’s Muscle Car Crew, Season 2

Save My Skin, Season 5 (TLC)

Work on the Wild Side, Season 2 (Animal Planet)

March 13th

Diners Drive-Ins and Dives, Season 53 (Food Network)

Mira: Life After Divorce, Season 1 (HBO Original)

March 14th

The Kitchen, Season 40 (Food Network)

March 16th

Born to Bowl (HBO Original)

Property Brothers: Under Pressure, Season 1 (HGTV)

March 17th

Paranormal Revenge, Season 1 (TRVL)

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper: What Happened to Nancy Guthrie? (CNN Original)

March 18th

7 Little Johnstons, Season 17 (TLC)

March 19th

Assassination in the Valley of the Kings (Discovery)

Colosio: Political Assassination (HBO Original)

March 20th

House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 252 (HGTV)

March 21st

The Pioneer Woman, Season 40 (Food Network)

March 22nd

Girl Meets Farm, Season 15 (Food Network)

Iyanu, Season 2A (Cartoon Network)

The Comeback, Season 3 (HBO Original)

March 24th

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper: The Rise of Christian Nationalism (CNN Original)

March 25th

Moonshiners True Crime & Shine, Specials (Discovery)

March 26th

Boom Box: Beats and Betrayal Mysteries of the Abandoned, Season 13 (Discovery)

March 27th

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina (Lionsgate)

Privileges, Season 1 (HBO Original)

March 30th

The Whole Story With Anderson Cooper: 50 Years of Apple (CNN Original)

March 31st

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, Immigration Crackdown: A Year of Enforcement (CNN Original)

