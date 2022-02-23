Every Movie Leaving HBO Max in March 2022

This week, HBO Max revealed the full list of movies, TV shows, and originals making their way to its lineup in the month of March. There is a lot of great stuff on the way, but those lists always bring a bit of bad news, as well. In addition to everything coming to HBO Max next month, the release from the streamer also revealed the list of films leaving in March. There are some good titles making their way off of the lineup in a few weeks.

All of the exiting titles next month are making their way out on March 31st, and there are quite a few of note. Whether you’re into horror, comedy, action, or anything in-between, there’s a good chance a movie you dig is on its way out.

The first two Evil Dead movies are leaving HBO Max in March, along with 8 Mile, Ted, Fear, The Bourne Legacy, Moonrise Kingdom, and the first two films in the Bill and Ted trilogy.

Here’s the full list of movies leaving HBO Max at the end of March:

