HBO Max: A Bunch of Movies Are Already Set to Leave the New Streaming Service

HBO Max may have just launched on Wednesday, but the streaming service is already preparing to say goodbye to some incredibly popular titles. WarnerMedia's new streaming service is home to some of the most popular movies and TV shows of all time, which has certainly helped convince folks to sign up in its first couple of days. Most of that content that you subscribed to watch is going to be on the service for the long haul. However, you may have noticed a section of the HBO Max website and app that says "Last Chance," which is filled with a list of movies that are making their way off of the service at some point in the near future.

This is to be expected with HBO Max, given that movie studios already work closely with the HBO network to air popular films. When their run on HBO ends, so does their time on HBO Max. What may be confusing is the fact that many of the films listed in the Last Chance section are owned by WarnerMedia.

Justice League, Batman Returns, The Hobbit, The Meg, The LEGO Movie, and quite a few other films are on their way off of HBO Max, just after the service arrived. None of these movies have an end-date listed either, so it's hard to tell exactly when they're leaving.

Below, you'll find the full list of every movie set to leave HBO Max.

American Wedding

Batman Forever

Batman Returns

BlacKkKlansman

Braveheart

Catwoman

Gran Torino

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Hellboy (2019)

Justice League

Ma

March of the Penguins

Practical Magic

Pretty in Pink

Selena

Shutter Island

Teen Titans GO! To the Movies

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies

The LEGO Batman Movie

The LEGO Movie

The Meg

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

Tropic Thunder

Two Weeks Notice

Unfriended: The Dark Web

Us

If there is a sliver lining to take from this, it's that many of the Warner Bros. movies on this list will likely return in the future. Films like Batman Returns likely having television and streaming deals already established elsewhere, requiring them to leave HBO Max for a time. However, when those contracts are over, Warner Bros. movies can all be expected to return to HBO Max.

Which of these movies are you most disappointed to see leaving HBO Max? Let us know in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.