HBO Max: A Bunch of Movies Are Already Set to Leave the New Streaming Service
HBO Max may have just launched on Wednesday, but the streaming service is already preparing to say goodbye to some incredibly popular titles. WarnerMedia's new streaming service is home to some of the most popular movies and TV shows of all time, which has certainly helped convince folks to sign up in its first couple of days. Most of that content that you subscribed to watch is going to be on the service for the long haul. However, you may have noticed a section of the HBO Max website and app that says "Last Chance," which is filled with a list of movies that are making their way off of the service at some point in the near future.
This is to be expected with HBO Max, given that movie studios already work closely with the HBO network to air popular films. When their run on HBO ends, so does their time on HBO Max. What may be confusing is the fact that many of the films listed in the Last Chance section are owned by WarnerMedia.
Justice League, Batman Returns, The Hobbit, The Meg, The LEGO Movie, and quite a few other films are on their way off of HBO Max, just after the service arrived. None of these movies have an end-date listed either, so it's hard to tell exactly when they're leaving.
Below, you'll find the full list of every movie set to leave HBO Max.
American Wedding
Batman Forever
Batman Returns
BlacKkKlansman
Braveheart
Catwoman
Gran Torino
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
Hellboy (2019)
Justice League
Ma
March of the Penguins
Practical Magic
Pretty in Pink
Selena
Shutter Island
Teen Titans GO! To the Movies
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies
The LEGO Batman Movie
The LEGO Movie
The Meg
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
Tropic Thunder
Two Weeks Notice
Unfriended: The Dark Web
Us
If there is a sliver lining to take from this, it's that many of the Warner Bros. movies on this list will likely return in the future. Films like Batman Returns likely having television and streaming deals already established elsewhere, requiring them to leave HBO Max for a time. However, when those contracts are over, Warner Bros. movies can all be expected to return to HBO Max.
Which of these movies are you most disappointed to see leaving HBO Max? Let us know in the comments!
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.