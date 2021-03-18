Every Movie and TV Show Coming to HBO Max in March 2021
March is just around the corner and that means more massive changes are coming to the HBO Max streaming service. A ton of movies and TV shows are being added to the streamer's roster over the course of the month, along with a couple of massive new releases that fans have been waiting quite a while to see. Between new originals and a horde of great library titles, HBO Max has an awesome month in store for subscribers.
Of everything coming to HBO Max in March, there might be no bigger title than Zack Snyder's Justice League. Fans have been calling for Warner Bros. to Release the Snyder Cut ever since the heavily-altered version of Justice League was released in theaters back in 2017. Dreams will finally come true on March 18th when Snyder's nearly four hour version of the film is released on HBO Max.
One week after the Snyder Cut, Godzilla vs. Kong will debut on HBO max and in theaters. This is the first true blockbuster to arrive in the big 2021 deal that will see the entire slate from Warner Bros. get a day-and-date streaming release.
You can take a look at the full lineup of new HBO Max additions below!
March 1
10 Years, 2012 (HBO)
A Mouse Tale, 2012 (HBO)
Adventureland, 2009 (HBO)
Assault On Precinct 13, 1976 (HBO)
Assault On Precinct 13, 2005 (HBO)
Bandits, 2001 (HBO)
Barefoot, 2014 (HBO)
Blade, 1998
The Brothers Grimm, 2005 (HBO)
Bowfinger, 1999 (HBO)
Cesar Chavez, 2014 (HBO)
Charlotte’s Web, 2006 (HBO)
CHiPs, 2017 (HBO)
Constantine, 2005
The Doors, 1991 (HBO)
Dr. Dolittle 2, 2001 (HBO)
Dream House, 2011 (HBO)
Driving Miss Daisy, 1989
Eulogy, 2004 (HBO)
Fierce People, 2007 (HBO)
Final Analysis, 1992 (HBO)
Final Space, Seasons 1-2
Finding Neverland, 2004 (HBO)
Gloria, 2014 (HBO)
Going In Style, 2017 (HBO)
Gone, 2012 (HBO)
Hard, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
Hellbenders, 2013 (HBO)
Henry Poole Is Here, 2008 (HBO)
House Arrest, 2012 (HBO)
Immigration Tango, 2011 (HBO)
Jungle Master, 2014 (HBO)
Just Before I Go, 2015 (HBO)
The King's Speech, 2010
Leonard Cohen: I'm Your Man, 2006 (HBO)
Live By Night, 2016 (HBO)
The Lost Boys, 1987
Machine Gun Preacher, 2011 (HBO)
Malice, 1993 (HBO)
Man On A Ledge, 2012 (HBO)
Miss Sharon Jones!, 2015
No Se Aceptan Devoluciones (AKA Instructions Not Included), 2013 (HBO)
Ocean's Eleven, 2001
Ocean's Thirteen, 2007
Ocean's Twelve, 2004
One More Time, 2016 (HBO)
Our Brand Is Crisis, 2015 (HBO)
Parental Guidance, 2012 (HBO)
Pitch Perfect, 2012 (HBO)
Princess Kaiulani, 2010 (HBO)
The Quiet Ones, 2014 (HBO)
The Raven, 2012 (HBO)
Red Dragon, 2002 (HBO)
Repentance, 2014 (HBO)
The River Wild, 1994 (HBO)
School Dance, 2014 (HBO)
Secretary, 2002
Shadows, 2021 (HBO)
Stand Up Guys, 2013 (HBO)
Super Capers, 2009 (HBO)
Tim Burton's Corpse Bride, 2005
The Undocumented Lawyer, 2021 (HBO)
Unforgettable, 2017 (HBO)
The Voices, 2015 (HBO)
Veronica Mars, 2014
Wedding Crashers, 2005
Wiener Dog Internationals, 2017 (HBO)
March 4
Persona: The Dark Truth Behind Personality Tests, Max Original Documentary Premiereprevnext
March 5
No Matarás (Aka Cross The Line), 2021 (HBO)
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World - Season 2 (Dubbed, episodes 14-25) (Crunchyroll Collection)
March 6
12 oz. Mouse, Season 3
Lost Resort
Rocky, 1975 (HBO)
Rocky Balboa, 2006 (HBO)
Rocky II, 1979 (HBO)
Rocky III, 1982 (HBO)
Rocky IV, 1985 (HBO)
Rocky V, 1990 (HBO)
March 11
Genera+ion S1A, Max Original Premiere
South ParQ Vaccination Special
Tig n' Seek, Season 1B Premiere
March 18
Zack Snyder's Justice League, Max Original Film Premiere
Determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions.
March 20
Beverly Hills Cop, 1984 (HBO)
Beverly Hills Cop II, 1987 (HBO)
Beverly Hills Cop III, 1994 (HBO)