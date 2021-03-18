Every Movie and TV Show Coming to HBO Max in March 2021

March is just around the corner and that means more massive changes are coming to the HBO Max streaming service. A ton of movies and TV shows are being added to the streamer's roster over the course of the month, along with a couple of massive new releases that fans have been waiting quite a while to see. Between new originals and a horde of great library titles, HBO Max has an awesome month in store for subscribers.

Of everything coming to HBO Max in March, there might be no bigger title than Zack Snyder's Justice League. Fans have been calling for Warner Bros. to Release the Snyder Cut ever since the heavily-altered version of Justice League was released in theaters back in 2017. Dreams will finally come true on March 18th when Snyder's nearly four hour version of the film is released on HBO Max.

One week after the Snyder Cut, Godzilla vs. Kong will debut on HBO max and in theaters. This is the first true blockbuster to arrive in the big 2021 deal that will see the entire slate from Warner Bros. get a day-and-date streaming release.

You can take a look at the full lineup of new HBO Max additions below!