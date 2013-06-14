Aquaman and Man of Steel Returning to HBO Max in February

✖

HBO Max has been in the streaming service landscape for almost a year now, and it has offered subscribers a pretty wide array of content along the way. One of the most polarizing features of the service has been its rotating roster of movies and TV shows, with a lot of projects from the DC universe arriving and leaving the service every month. According to HBO Max's recent announcement of its February 2021 releases, two fan-favorite DC films will soon be returning to the service -- 2013's Man of Steel and 2018's Aquaman. Man of Steel will be returning to HBO Max on February 1st, while Aquaman will arrive there on February 5th.

This all comes just on the cusp of the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League, the long-awaited "Snyder Cut" of the 2017 team-up film. With Snyder himself confirming that the four-hour film will be released sometime in March of this year, that would certainly give viewers time to visit (or revisit) previous DC Extended Universe installments before then.

"Oh, the Snyder Cut," Man of Steel star Henry Cavill said in an interview last June. "The famous-slash-infamous-slash-all-sorts-of-things Snyder Cut. I can’t really tell you anything aside from the fact that all I know is that HBO Max will be releasing it, I believe, and it’ll be Zack’s final vision for the movie, and I don’t know anything more than that... With ‘Justice League’ when it came, there was a mix of visions and the movie wasn’t well received. And then over the subsequent years, there was a big push to see the fabled Snyder Cut. And now that time has come, and I think it’s going to be very enjoyable to watch Zack finally release his version."

"I’m just really happy that Zack got to realize his vision," Cavill continued. "I think it’s important for a filmmaker and a storyteller to have their intended vision released and shown to the world, and I’m looking forward to seeing it myself. It’s been quite the ordeal."

Zack Snyder's Justice League will follow six of the DC universe's most powerful heroes joining forces, in an attempt to protect Earth from an extraterrestrial threat. It will also star Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Gal Gadot as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, Ray Fisher as Victor Stone/Cyborg, Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Ezra Miller as Barry Allen/The Flash, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, and Ciran Hinds as Steppenwolf.

Are you excited to see Man of Steel and Aquaman make their way back to HBO Max? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!