Zack Snyder's Justice League Premieres on HBO Max in March 2021

Zack Snyder's Justice League is suiting up for a March 2021 release on HBO Max. The long-fabled Snyder Cut, the never-before-seen version of the superhero ensemble restored and completed by the director, filmed additional footage in October and has since completed 75% of special effects work. With his four-part, four-hour director's cut, Snyder brings together Batman (Ben Affleck), Superman (Henry Cavill), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Flash (Ezra Miller), and Cyborg (Ray Fisher) in the definitive version of the Warner Bros. film finished by Joss Whedon and released into theaters in November 2017.

Snyder confirmed the March 2021 release date when replying to a commenter on social media platform Vero, where the filmmaker said he hopes to "wipe that [theatrical] version out of existence with what you see in March."

The Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice filmmaker did not pull punches when asked about Whedon's version of Justice League during a virtual convention panel over the summer, saying he would "destroy the movie before I use a single frame that I didn't photograph. That is a f—ing hard fact. I'd blow the f—ing thing up."

Snyder has never watched the theatrically-released Justice League, which opened three years ago as a two-hour blockbuster with a PG-13 rating. The director's cut coming in March is "so insane and so epic" that it's likely going to be R-rated due to profanity and violence, Snyder said in an update earlier this week.

Last month, Snyder said there's an estimated 150 minutes of "unseen footage" in Zack Snyder's Justice League.

"I am looking at the actual visual effects shots because the cut is locked, so I'm just looking at these shots every day as they come in," he said during a November stream on Vero. "It's really exciting, and I'm excited for you guys to see the giant amount of movie that you have coming your way in 2021 [on] HBO Max. Don't forget, it is probably solid two-and-a-half hours of unseen footage in this movie, I would imagine. Something like that. So yeah, that's gonna be fun for everyone to experience this for the first time."

When Snyder and WarnerMedia announced the Snyder Cut a week before the launch of HBO Max in May, the filmmaker described his Justice League as "an entirely new thing ... especially talking to those who have seen the released movie, a new experience apart from that movie." Snyder doesn't expect ZSJL to supersede the version released into theaters, determining it to be part of a universe separate from the DCEU that some have dubbed "the SnyderVerse."

Zack Snyder's Justice League releases on HBO Max in March 2021. Snyder is also looking to bring the Snyder Cut to fans in other territories who might not have access to the streaming service.