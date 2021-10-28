Everything Coming to HBO Max in November 2021

Spooky Season may be coming to an end, but don’t let that get you down. November means the start of the long road to the end-of-year holidays, as well as yet another month of more movies and TV on your favorite streaming services. HBO Max has steadily added more titles to its roster since its debut last year, and November 2021 will see that trend continue. There are loads of new movies and shows coming to HBO Max in the weeks ahead.
HBO Max is getting the new month started with quite a few popular films being added to its roster on the first day of November. Classics like Caddyshack and Moonstruck are coming to the service at the top of the month, along with Stanley Kubrick standouts A Clockwork Orange, Full Metal Jacket, and Eyes Wide Shut.
The biggest new title of the month for HBO Max is one of the last films from Warner Bros. in 2021. King Richard, the story of Venus and Serena Williams’ father, stars Will Smith in the titular role and looks to be a massive awards contender this year. The film is debuting on HBO Max and in theaters on November 19th.
You can check out the full list of November HBO Max titles below!
November 1
The 90 Day Plan, 2020
A Good Day To Die Hard, 2013 (Extended Version) (HBO)
A Very Brady Sequel, 1996 (HBO)
Adult Beginners, 2014 (HBO)
Aftermath, 2017 (HBO)
Area Chica Infierno Grande (aka Hell In The Goal Area), 2021 (HBO)
Bully, 2001 (HBO)
Caddyshack, 1980
City Of Ghosts, 2003 (HBO)
A Clockwork Orange, 1971
Company Business, 1991 (HBO)
Cry Wolf, 2005 (HBO)
Cymbeline, 2015 (HBO)
Dead Heat, 1988 (HBO)
Disturbing Behavior, 1998 (HBO)
Doom, 2005 (HBO)
Dressed To Kill, 1980 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Equilibrium, 2002 (HBO)
Eyes Wide Shut, 1999
Executive Decision, 1996 (HBO)
Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close, 2011 (HBO)
Full Metal Jacket, 1987
Godsend, 2004 (HBO)
Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper
Hotel Rwanda, 2004 (HBO)
In the House
Lady In White, 1988 (HBO)
Love And A .45, 1994 (HBO)
Moonstruck, 1987 (HBO)
Murphy’s Law, 1986 (HBO)
Never Let Me Go, 2010 (HBO)
New Year’s Eve, 2011
Practical Magic, 1998
The Parent ‘Hood
Pride & Prejudice, 1995 (HBO)
Rush, 1991 (HBO)
Showtime, 2002 (HBO)
Something New, 2006 (HBO)
Spark: A Space Tail, 2017 (HBO)
Still Waiting, 2009 (HBO)
Summer School, 1987 (HBO)
The Bourne Identity, 2002 (HBO)
The Bourne Legacy, 2012 (HBO)
The Bourne Supremacy, 2004 (HBO)
The Brady Bunch Movie, 1995 (HBO)
The Care Bears Movie, 1985 (HBO)
The Conspirator, 2011 (HBO)
The French Lieutenant’s Woman, 1981 (HBO)
The Next Three Days, 2010 (HBO)
The Presidio, 1988 (HBO)
The Purge, 1988 (HBO)
The Queen, 2006 (HBO)
The Rules Of Attraction, 2002 (HBO)
The Transporter, 2002 (HBO)
The Wolverine, 2013 (HBO)
Thelma & Louise, 1991 (HBO)
Transporter 2, 2005 (HBO)
Unleashed, 2005 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Waiting…, 2005 (HBO)
Weightless, 2018 (HBO)
What’s The Worst That Could Happen?, 2001 (HBO)
Witness, 2012 (HBO)
Wildcats, 1986
Wristcutters: A Love Story, 2007 (HBO)
November 2
Single Mother By Choice, 2021
Son of Monarchs, 2020
Tokyo Revengers, (Subtitled) (Crunchyroll Collection)
November 3
This is Not a War Story, 2021
November 4
Aida Rodriguez: Fighting Words, Max Original Special Premiere
Frayed, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Gen:Lock, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Head of the Class, Max Original Series Premiere
Rap Battlefield, Max Original Series Premiere
November 5
Las Niñas (aka Schoolgirls), 2020 (HBO)
November 6
Land, 2021 (HBO)
The Story of Late Night, 2021
November 8
Dawson’s Creek
Noblesse (Subtitled and English Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)
November 9
Billy on the Street, Seasons 2-5
Dear Rider: The Jake Burton Story, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
November 11
A Thousand Fangs (aka Mil Colmillos), Max Original Series Premiere
Doom Patrol, Max Original Season 3 Finale
Love Life, Max Original Season 2 Finale
My Sesame Street Friends, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Reign of Superwomen, Max Original Documentary Premiere
Selena + Chef, Max Original Season 3 Finale
Sesame Street, 2021 Library
South Side, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
November 12
A Cinderella Story: Starstruck, 2021
Back on the Record with Bob Costas, Season Finale
November 13
Boogie, 2021 (HBO)
Darwin’s Yearbook
Final Space, Season 3
United Shades of America, Season 6
November 14
Kamikaze, Max Original Series Premiere
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 8 Finale (HBO)
November 15
TSUKIMICHI -Moonlit Fantasy– (Subtitled) (Crunchyroll Collection)
November 18
Craftopia, Max Original Season 2B Premiere
Comedy Chingonas, Max Original Special Premiere
The Sex Lives of College Girls, Max Original Series Premiere
Sort of (CBC), Max Original Series Premiere
Tom and Jerry in New York, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
November 19
The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain, 2019
King Richard, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 19 Finale (HBO)
Stath Lets Flats, Season 3
November 20
2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Special Premiere (HBO)
November 23
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
November 25
The Cut, (aka O Grande Look), Max Original Series Premiere
Looney Tunes Cartoons, Season 3
La Pasión de Maradona, Max Original Film Premiere
November 26
How to With John Wilson, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
Inside Man, 2006 (HBO)
November 28
Anna Karenina, 2012 (HBO)
Axios, Season 4 Finale (HBO)
November 29
We’re Here, Season 2 Finale (HBO)