MAX Is Adding Over 100 Movies in July

There have been a lot of headlines about movies and TV shows leaving the Max (formerly HBO Max) service as of late. Shows taken off to save costs or projects cancelled for tax purposes. Given the nature of streaming, headlines about titles exiting a service likely won't ever end, but sometimes there's good news in the form of new additions. Fortunately, the month of July will have a lot more additions than losses.

This week, Max released its July 2023 newsletter, and it contained the full rundown of everything coming to the service over the course of the next month. In addition to the streaming debuts of shows like Gotham Knights and Superman & Lois Season 3, Max is bringing more than 100 movies to the service.

July 1st is the biggest day for new additions next month. That one day will see the addition of the Lethal Weapon franchise, the original Teenage Mutant Turtles trilogy, all three Rush Hour films, and a ton of other movies.

You can check out the full lineup of July 2023 new additions below!