MAX Is Adding Over 100 Movies in July

By Charlie Ridgely

There have been a lot of headlines about movies and TV shows leaving the Max (formerly HBO Max) service as of late. Shows taken off to save costs or projects cancelled for tax purposes. Given the nature of streaming, headlines about titles exiting a service likely won't ever end, but sometimes there's good news in the form of new additions. Fortunately, the month of July will have a lot more additions than losses.

This week, Max released its July 2023 newsletter, and it contained the full rundown of everything coming to the service over the course of the next month. In addition to the streaming debuts of shows like Gotham Knights and Superman & Lois Season 3, Max is bringing more than 100 movies to the service.

July 1st is the biggest day for new additions next month. That one day will see the addition of the Lethal Weapon franchise, the original Teenage Mutant Turtles trilogy, all three Rush Hour films, and a ton of other movies.

You can check out the full lineup of July 2023 new additions below!

July 1

300 (2006)
17 Again (2009)
20th Century Women (2016)
A Life Less Ordinary (1997)
A Walk in the Woods (2015)
American Sniper (2014)
Angels Sing (2013)
Ballet 422 (2014)
Barbershop (2002)
Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004)
Beauty Shop (2005)
Because of Winn-Dixie (2005)
Brandi Carlile: In the Canyon Haze – Live From Laurel Canyon (2023), HBO Original
Bullitt (1968)
Caddyshack (1980)
Clash of the Titans (1981)
Compliance (2012)
Cujo (1983)
Cunningham (2019)
Deep Blue Sea (1999)
Detour (2017)
Double Impact (1991)
Dracula II: Ascension (2003)
Dunkirk (2017)
Election (1999)
Elizabethtown (2005)
Far From the Madding Crowd (2015)
Fast Color (2018)
Flawless (2008)
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009)
Ghosts of Mississippi (1996)
Girl Happy (1965)
Going in Style (1979)
Good Will Hunting (1997)
Goodbye, Mr. Chips (1969)
Headhunters (2012)
Horrible Bosses (2011)
Hotel Artemis (2018)
Immortals (2011)
Jonah Hex (2010)
Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012)
Journey to the Center of the Earth (2008)
King Kong (1933)
Klute (1971)
Lakeview Terrace (2008)
Lethal Weapon (1987)
Lethal Weapon 2 (1989)
Lethal Weapon 3 (1992)
Lethal Weapon 4 (1998)
Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1982)
Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985)
The Meg (2018)
Monsters and Men (2018)
Mortal Kombat (1995)
Nancy Drew (2007)
Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase (2019)
Nico, 1988 (2018)
Nights In Rodanthe (2008)
Poseidon (2006)
Prince Avalanche (2013)
Pulp Fiction (1994)
Rampage (2018)
Rush Hour (1998)
Rush Hour 2 (2001)
Rush Hour 3 (2007)
Serendipity (2001)
Shakespeare in Love (1998)
Shirley (2020)
Shoplifters (2018)
Southside with You (2016)
Steel (1997)
Sydney White (2007)
Teen Witch (1989)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993)
Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013)
Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny (2006)
Tequila Sunrise (1988)
The Animatrix (2003)
The Blind Side (2009)
The Descent (2006)
The Descent: Part II (2009)
The Delta Force (1986)
The Frozen Ground (2013)
The Good Heart (2010)
The Perfect Storm (2000)
The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2015)
The Skeleton Twins (2014)
Thirteen Ghosts (2001)
TMNT (2007)
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009)
True Story (2015)
Tyrel (2018)
Under the Cherry Moon (1986)
Under the Silver Lake (2018)
V for Vendetta (2005)
Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000 (2000)
Wes Craven Presents: Dracula III: Legacy (2005)
What A Girl Wants (2003)
Where the Wild Things Are (2009)
Yogi Bear (Movie, 2010)

July 3

Married to Evil, Season 1, ID

July 4

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise: Pillow Talk, Season 3, TLC
Batwheels, Season 1F
El Jardin de Bronce, Season 3, HBO

July 6

Barnwood Builders, Season 16, Magnolia Network
Shaun White: The Last Run (2023), Max Original

July 7

Ed Stafford: First Man Out, Season 3A, Discovery
My Adventures with Superman, Season 1
The Plot Thickens, Season 4
Wanted: Millionaire (Se busca millonario), Max Original

July 8

Capturing Home, Season 2, Magnolia Network

July 9

Last Call: When A Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York, HBO Original
Paranormal Caught on Camera, Season 6, Travel Channel

July 10

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Season 5, TLC
BBQ Brawl, Season 4, Food Network
Flip the Strip, Season 1, HGTV
Lil Jon Wants To Do What?, Season 2, HGTV
People Magazine Investigates, Season 7, ID

July 11

Craig of the Creek, Season 5A
High Speed Chase, Season 1, ID
Outdaughtered, Season 6, TLC

July 13

Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life, Season 2, Travel Channel
Full Circle, Max Original
Gray Matter (2023)
Project Greenlight (Reboot), Season 1, Max Original

July 14

La Narcosatanica, HBO
Time Zone (2023), Max Original

July 15

A Scent of Time (2023), Max Original
American Masters (2023)

July 16

90 Day Fiancé: UK, Season 1, Discovery
Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge, HGTV

July 17

Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing, Season 1, Discovery

July 19

Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 1, Discovery

July 20

Body in the Basement, Season 1, ID
Glitch: The Rise and Fall of HQ Trivia (2023), Max Original
My Magic Closet (Além do Guarda-Roupa) (2023), Max Original

July 21

La Unidad, Season 3
Making Modern with Brooke and Brice, Season 3, Magnolia Network

July 23

Unsellable Houses, Season 4, HGTV

July 24

The Golden Boy (2023), HBO Original
Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen Part One (2023)

July 25

Windy City Rehab: Alison's Dream Home, Season 1, HGTV

July 26

After the Bite (2023), HBO Original

July 27

Harley Quinn, Season 4, Max Original
Looney Tunes Cartoons, Season 6, Max Original
Teenage Euthanasia, Season 2

July 28

Gotham Knights (2023)
How To with John Wilson, Season 3, HBO Original
Restored, Season 6, Magnolia Network
Superman & Lois, Season 3

July 29

August: Osage County (2013)

July 30

Metal Monsters: The Righteous Redeemer, Max Original
Naked and Afraid: Castaways, Season 1, Discovery

July 31

Mother May I Murder?, Season 1, ID
Survive the Raft, Season 1, Discovery

