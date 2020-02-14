HBO Max Unveils First Teaser for Streaming Service

Set to launch in May, HBO Max is set to be a major player in the world of streaming, as it won’t just unite a majority of Warner Bros. content under one umbrella, but it is also slated to develop original content for the platform that is exclusive to the service. While we still have a few months to go before its launch, the service has released a teaser for fans, highlighting a variety of iconic properties that will be united in one place. Whether its the Worlds of DC or popular TV shows like The Big Bang Theory and Friends, the teaser is a reminder of how much sought-after content will be available on the service.

HBO Max is WarnerMedia’s direct-to-consumer offering debuting in spring 2020. With 10,000 hours of curated premium content anticipated at launch, HBO Max will offer powerhouse programming for everyone in the home, bringing together HBO, a robust slate of new original series, key third-party licensed programs and movies, and fan favorites from WarnerMedia’s rich library including Warner Bros., New Line, DC, CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, Turner Classic Movies, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Rooster Teeth, Looney Tunes and more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As the teaser offers glimpses at films like Joker, Wonder Woman, and Batman Begins, some fans are excited to see the iconic Worlds of DC films on the service, though their inclusion also raises questions about what HBO Max means for the streaming service DC Universe. With that platform being home to a number of live-action series and other original content, fans can’t help but wonder if there will be some way to unite the services, or if they’ll need two subscriptions to enjoy all of the content DC has to offer.

“We’re working out what those mechanics are,” HBO Max content chief Kevin Reilly shared earlier this year. “We have to figure out those two subscriptions, and we haven’t worked out the mechanics of what that’s going to look like.”

One glaring omission from the new teaser, however, is the Harry Potter franchise.

“Those discussions (with NBCUniversal) will continue on,” Reilly pointed out about acquiring the streaming rights to the Harry Potter films. “At some point, you can’t have our experience without having Harry Potter be a part of it.”

While the proper Harry Potter films won’t be available on the service at launch, the other two Wizarding World films, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, are set to be included.

HBO Max launches in May and will cost $14.99 a month.

Are you looking forward to the new service? Let us know in the comments below!